Netflix Has Another Action Movie Hit on Its Hands

Netflix’s new action film Fistful of Vengeance is a certified hit after two weeks on the streaming platform. The movie premiered on Thursday, Feb. 17 and skyrocketed up to the No. 5 title on Netflix’s Top 10 list in the U.S. Now, fans of the Wu Assassins franchise are hopeful for even more.

Fistful of Vengeance is the long-awaited new installment of Wu Assassins, a Netflix original series that was canceled to fans’ disappointment. It’s no surprise that those eager fans put this movie on Netflix Top 10 lists all over the world, according to a report by Flix Patrol. This puts it on par with some of Netflix’s other major action franchises, and well ahead of many of the streamer’s fantasy genre offerings. So far, there’s no hint of more Wu Assassins content on the way.

Fistful of Vengeance is a sequel to the Netflix original series Wu Assassins, which was a beloved but short-lived action series that premiered on Netflix in August of 2019. It is a fantasy story set in a familiar modern setting where a young man named Kai Jin (Iko Uwais) inherits an ancient mystical power called the “Wu Xing” which makes him the Wu Assassin – a warrior with the strength of 1,000 men. What follows is a martial arts drama, a crime thriller and an action story all rolled into one.

Fans of Wu Assassins will be pleased to see Fistful of Vengeance pick up right where the show left off, though some viewers are clearly diving right into the movie without seeing the series beforehand. In an interview with MovieWeb last month, star Lawrence Kao said this was by design. He said: “[It] is sort of like a standalone movie. You don’t necessarily have to watch the first season to understand what’s going on, I personally think it’s something that’ll be more easily digestible, but also more action-packed and a roller coaster from beginning to end.”

Either way, the reviews have been average. The movie has a 50 positive score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing with 12 reviews accounted for. It has a 44 percent positive score among general audiences.

That could change as more viewers share their thoughts and more critics get their reviews together. Both Wu Assassins and Fistful of Vengeance are streaming now on Netflix.