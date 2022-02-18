Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 18)

February is coming to a close, but Netflix is still bulking up its streaming library with new additions from its lengthy February 2022 content list. This weekend, as subscribers settle in for a little TLC, Netflix will be stocking seven new titles in the streaming library, and all of them are Netflix originals.

Although this weekend’s additions are light in the grander scope of things, they are bringing some heavy punches. Netflix will kick off the weekend on Friday with the return of two of its biggest hits – its original reality dating series Love Is Blind and the hilarious Steve Carell-starring workplace comedy Space Force. Adding even more excitement to the mix is this weekend’s premiere of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the streamer’s sequel to the iconic 1974 horror film of the same name.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Love Is Blind: Season 2’

Couples will continue to see if love truly is blind when new episodes of Love is Blind Season 2 hit Netflix on Friday, Feb. 18. The hit series follows a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, as they take on a less conventional approach to modern dating: the singles meet in “pods” and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. New episodes of Love is Blind Season 2 air weekly.

‘Space Force: Season 2’

Netflix is launching viewers back into orbit on Friday with the Season 2 premiere of its hit workplace comedy Space Force. A spoof inspired by the sixth branch of the military, the series stars Steve Carell as four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird, who is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. Determined to rise to the call, Naird moves his family to Colorado, where he and a team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked with getting American boots on the moon and achieving space dominance. Now under a new administration, Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have just four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around in Season 2.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Leatherface is back! On Friday, Netflix’s anticipated sequel to the iconic 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre horror film drops. Directed by David Blue Garcia and produced by Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe filmmaker Fede Álvarez, the film picks up roughly 50 years after Sally Hardesty became the sole survivor of Leatherface’s past murder-spree and centers around a group of friends who arrive in the remote Texas town of Harlow to embark on a new business venture. However, their plans are slashed when they realize they’ve landed at the front door of a bloodthirsty maniac… Leatherface. As the chainsaw-wielding murderer carves his way through tourists of the ghost town, Sally sets out on a path of vengeance for herself and the friends she lost. The film stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, and Nell Hudson, with Olwen Fouéré starring as Sally and Mark Burnham portraying Leatherface.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 2/18/22

The Cuphead Show! – NETFLIX FAMILY

“Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.”

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.”

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – NETFLIX FILM

“An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars. It’s up to them to come together and stop the galaxy’s newest threat.”

Avail. 2/20/22

Don’t Kill Me – NETFLIX FILM

“After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

This weekend, no titles will depart the streaming library. However, given the revolving door of titles coming and going from the streamer’s content catalogue, subscribers should prepare themselves for several more exits to come later this month.

Leaving 2/20/22

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Leaving 2/25/22

No Escape

Leaving 2/26/22

Edge of Seventeen

What was added this week?

Avail. 2/14/22

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire – NETFLIX SERIES

Fishbowl Wives – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/15/22

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Ridley Jones: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/16/22

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY

Swap Shop: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/17/22

Erax – NETFLIX FILM

Fistful of Vengeance – NETFLIX FILM

Forgive Us Our Trespasses – NETFLIX FILM

Heart Shot – NETFLIX FILM

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life – NETFLIX COMEDY

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow – NETFLIX SERIES