Netflix Earns 16 Oscar Nominations: Which Netflix Movies Are up for Academy Awards in 2023

The 2023 Oscars nominations are in, and Netflix is once again proving to be a big player in the movie industry. After scoring a total of 27 nominations for 10 titles, including for The Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and Tick, Tick... Boom!, and ultimately managing to score a single win when Jane Campion won Best Director for The Power of the Dog during the 2022 Oscars, Netflix snagged a total of 16 nominations when the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday.

Leading the nominations for Netflix's titles is All Quiet On the Western Front, which is just two nominations short of tying for the most nominations this year, with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading this year's nominees when it picked up 11 nods. Edward Berger's epic anti-war film based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel of the same raked in a total of nine nominations, including for Best Picture. In that category, the film is up against Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking. The movie also earned nominations for Sound, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Visual Effects, and Cinematography. The film's numerous nominations didn't come as much of a surprise, as it previously earned an astounding 4 nominations in almost all major categories at the Baftas.

Congrats to everyone involved with our 16 Academy Award® nominations this morning — we couldn’t be more proud!! pic.twitter.com/MWZL2Huk6K — Netflix (@netflix) January 24, 2023

But All Quiet On the Western Front was just one of more than a dozen Netflix original movies to receive recognition during Tuesday's reveal. Representing the streamer at this year's ceremony, and receiving one nomination each, will be Bardo (Cinematography – Darius Khondji), Blonde (Actress in a Leading Role – Ana de Armas), and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Writing Adapted Screenplay – Rian Johnson). Meanwhile, Netflix picked up two nominations in the Animated Feature Film Category for The Sea Beast (Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger) and Guillermo's Del Toro Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley). The streamer also earned nods in the Best Documentary Short Film category for The Elephant Whisperers (Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga) and The Martha Mitchell Effect (Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison). The film RRR, which is currently streaming on Netflix but is not a Netflix original film, also received a nomination for Original Song.

Whether Netflix manages to add to its catalogue of Oscar-winning films remains to be seen. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host this year's ceremony.