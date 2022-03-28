Oscars 2022 Winners: Will Smith Apologizes After Shocking Slap, ‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture

The day has arrived for Hollywood once again. The 94th Annual Academy Awards happen tonight, with all the predictions and red carpet fun already happening outside of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Will The Power of the Dog walk away with the lion’s share of the awards, or will those watching the show be surprised when Drive My Car or Dune swoop in to take the top prizes. What upsets will happen? What favorites will go home empty-handed? We’ll find out, even for the categories not televised on ABC.

What: 94th Annual Academy Awards

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET, pre-show 6:30 p.m. ET

Loction: Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California

Online Stream: fuboTV, Hulu, ABC.com (via cable provider)

On TV: ABC Television

Scroll down throughout the night to see what is walking away with Oscar gold so far, or come back to relive the night’s big moments as they happen. It should be interesting to see how the show plays out for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Best Picture

Only a few true favorites fill this category, with The Power of the Dog and CODA stepping in as true favorites. Plenty of eyes are on Dune, though, and Steven Spielberg’s update on West Side Story

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actress in a Leading Role

If Jessica Chastain doesn’t win for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, no prediction can be trusted for the Oscars in the future. Plenty of repeat faces involved, including former winner Olivia Colman, but Kristen Stewart stands as the dark horse.

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actor features some stiff competition this year, with Will Smith’s standout performance in King Richard giving him serious odds to win. Andrew Garfield also garnered a ton of praise for his take on playwright Jonathan Larson

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Directing

Best director is an annual award honoring the best in film directing across the previous year. There is no shortage of talent in 2022’s category, so it’ll be interesting to see what walks away with the prize.

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion,The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Original Song

Lin-Manuel Miranda could walk with an EGOT here, but he’s got some wild competition in his path, including Beyonce. Also, Billie Eilish is nominated in stereo, which has to be impressive considering her past two years.

“Be Alive” from King Richard, music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Documentary Feature

The documentary category might not have the headline grabbing power of prior years, but there is still plenty of fine offerings to jump into. Flee is a likely favorite here, but Summer of Soul is too fun to overlook.

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Fan Favorite Award

The final announcement for the fan-favorite award was revealed before the final hour of the Oscars telecast. Army of the Dead managed to best Amazon’s Cinderella, Spider-Man, and Johnny Depp to take the controversial award.

Adapted Screenplay

Heder earns her first win for the AppleTV+ darling. This marks CODA’s

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Siân Heder, CODA

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh finally wins an Oscar after decades of nominations and quality work. Best Original Screenplay has always been a memorable category over the years, so seeing the longtime nominee finally get his gold is great.

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Screenplay by Adam McKay and story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)

Costume Design

Cruella costume designer Jenny Beavan took the win for the third time in this category.

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

West Side Story, Paul Tazewell

International Feature Film

In what’s sure to be a new sight, many films that are also appearing in other categories will get some time to shine here. Drive My Car is nominated for Best Picture, while Flee is nominated for Best Animated Feature. Still, The Worst Person in the World or The Hand of God could be worthy victors here.

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Flee (Denmark)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Actor in a Supporting Role

One of the earliest awards on Oscar night, the energy for winners in this category is what many want to have throughout the show. By the end of the night, many people are not in the highest spirits. But for this moment, you get the classic moments we still remember today. Troy Kotsur’s win makes him the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award.

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Animated Feature Film

Once a surefire win for Disney, the Best Animated Film category is a little closer in competition these days. Encanto is an obvious favorite to win, but The Mitchells vs. the Machines could continue to surprise.

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Visual Effects

Much like the work on production design, visual effects allow films to transport viewers and audiences to distant places. Not everybody loves it compared to the traditional effects, but skill has to be acknowledged. Dune walks away with another big win here, which is hard to comprehend but very exciting.

Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Cinematography

2022 gave film fans a slew of incredible photography to fawn over, including the latest adaptation of Dune and Guillermo Del Toro’s take on Nightmare Alley.

Greig Fraser, Dune

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of McBeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Actress in a Supporting Role

Another favorite category, typically honoring long-overlooked stars or fresh talent in ways that should kick open more opportunities. Who will be the standout this year? Ariana DeBose gave an emotional acceptance speech about her background and the historic nature of her win.

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Makeup and Hairstyling

The importance of makeup and hair dressing for film can’t be stated enough. It is an aspect of production that can almost sink an entire project, at least from an audience perspective. It also gives actors a chance to literally live in the skin of another, like Jessica Chastain’s performance as Tammy Faye Bakker.

Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Film Editing

While there have been hiccups in past years in regards to editing, the work of an editor can sometimes be the making of a film itself. It’s the efforts of a director and his team condensed down into something cohesive, to the point that you feel it is the plan all along. Dune once again takes the win in the preshow offerings.

Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin

Dune, Joe Walker

King Richard, Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras

tick, tick…BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Production Design

Production design is more important than ever in films as they take us to other worlds, other times and other parts of the world while also staying within budget. Dune continues to own the technical awards in 2022, raising questions about its luck later in the show.

Dune, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley, Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog, Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story, Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Original Score

Dune is already nabbing awards left and right, winning a bulk of the technical honors. It shouldn’t be a surprise since the project was considered unfilmable for years.

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Live Action Short Film

Riz Ahmed goes from being passed over for his first Best Actor nomination, to winning an award bumped from television. The Long Goodbye takes the win. Ahmed becomes the first Muslim to win an Academy Award.

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Animated Short Film

Best Animated Short was relegated to the pre-show announcements, with The Windshield Wiper taking the win.

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Sound

Best Sound was not announced on television, but the team from Dune walked away with the win. Many folks are not happy with the decision, letting their voices spread online.

Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Documentary Short Subject

Documentary Short Subject is always a category where the seeds of the future can be planted. It’s also typically a surprise demanding to be seen, so keep an eye on this category.

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Governors Awards

In case you missed it, Friday saw the Governors Awards hand out honorary Oscars to a slew of memorable talent. This includes Samuel L. Jackson finally walking away with his first Oscar courtesy of friend Denzel Washington. See more on that moment here.

Frequent Bergman actress Liv Ullmann was also honored with a statue alongside Elaine May. Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover was awarded the esteemed Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his years of advocacy. He even took a moment during his acceptance speech to speak out, honoring his grandparents who “didn’t allow their daughters and son to pick cotton in September and sent them to school in September,” according to USA Today.

“And because of these heroic, amazing people in Louisville, Georgia, (mymother was) the first person to graduate from college in her family andin her community. She inspired me, my mother, because no one workedharder. No one dreamed harder … and fought for justice,” Glover continued.

“