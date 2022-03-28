Oscars 2022 Winners: Will Smith Apologizes After Shocking Slap, ‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture

The day has arrived for Hollywood once again. The 94th Annual Academy Awards happen tonight, with all the predictions and red carpet fun already happening outside of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Will The Power of the Dog walk away with the lion’s share of the awards, or will those watching the show be surprised when Drive My Car or Dune swoop in to take the top prizes. What upsets will happen? What favorites will go home empty-handed? We’ll find out, even for the categories not televised on ABC.
How to Watch
- What: 94th Annual Academy Awards
- Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Time: 8 p.m. ET, pre-show 6:30 p.m. ET
- Loction: Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California
- Online Stream: fuboTV, Hulu, ABC.com (via cable provider)
- On TV: ABC Television
Scroll down throughout the night to see what is walking away with Oscar gold so far, or come back to relive the night’s big moments as they happen. It should be interesting to see how the show plays out for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Best Picture
Only a few true favorites fill this category, with The Power of the Dog and CODA stepping in as true favorites. Plenty of eyes are on Dune, though, and Steven Spielberg’s update on West Side Story
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Actress in a Leading Role
If Jessica Chastain doesn’t win for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, no prediction can be trusted for the Oscars in the future. Plenty of repeat faces involved, including former winner Olivia Colman, but Kristen Stewart stands as the dark horse.
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Leading Role
Best Actor features some stiff competition this year, with Will Smith’s standout performance in King Richard giving him serious odds to win. Andrew Garfield also garnered a ton of praise for his take on playwright Jonathan Larson
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Directing
Best director is an annual award honoring the best in film directing across the previous year. There is no shortage of talent in 2022’s category, so it’ll be interesting to see what walks away with the prize.
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion,The Power of the Dog
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Original Song
Lin-Manuel Miranda could walk with an EGOT here, but he’s got some wild competition in his path, including Beyonce. Also, Billie Eilish is nominated in stereo, which has to be impressive considering her past two years.
- “Be Alive” from King Richard, music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
- “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down To Joy” from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison
- “No Time To Die” from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Documentary Feature
The documentary category might not have the headline grabbing power of prior years, but there is still plenty of fine offerings to jump into. Flee is a likely favorite here, but Summer of Soul is too fun to overlook.
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing with Fire
Fan Favorite Award
The final announcement for the fan-favorite award was revealed before the final hour of the Oscars telecast. Army of the Dead managed to best Amazon’s Cinderella, Spider-Man, and Johnny Depp to take the controversial award.
Adapted Screenplay
Heder earns her first win for the AppleTV+ darling. This marks CODA’s
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
- Siân Heder, CODA
- Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh finally wins an Oscar after decades of nominations and quality work. Best Original Screenplay has always been a memorable category over the years, so seeing the longtime nominee finally get his gold is great.
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Don’t Look Up (Screenplay by Adam McKay and story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)
- King Richard (Zach Baylin)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)
Costume Design
Cruella costume designer Jenny Beavan took the win for the third time in this category.
- Cruella, Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
- Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
- Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
- West Side Story, Paul Tazewell
International Feature Film
In what’s sure to be a new sight, many films that are also appearing in other categories will get some time to shine here. Drive My Car is nominated for Best Picture, while Flee is nominated for Best Animated Feature. Still, The Worst Person in the World or The Hand of God could be worthy victors here.
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Flee (Denmark)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Actor in a Supporting Role
One of the earliest awards on Oscar night, the energy for winners in this category is what many want to have throughout the show. By the end of the night, many people are not in the highest spirits. But for this moment, you get the classic moments we still remember today. Troy Kotsur’s win makes him the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award.
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Animated Feature Film
Once a surefire win for Disney, the Best Animated Film category is a little closer in competition these days. Encanto is an obvious favorite to win, but The Mitchells vs. the Machines could continue to surprise.
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Visual Effects
Much like the work on production design, visual effects allow films to transport viewers and audiences to distant places. Not everybody loves it compared to the traditional effects, but skill has to be acknowledged. Dune walks away with another big win here, which is hard to comprehend but very exciting.
- Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
- No Time to Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
- Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Cinematography
2022 gave film fans a slew of incredible photography to fawn over, including the latest adaptation of Dune and Guillermo Del Toro’s take on Nightmare Alley.
- Greig Fraser, Dune
- Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
- Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
- Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of McBeth
- Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Actress in a Supporting Role
Another favorite category, typically honoring long-overlooked stars or fresh talent in ways that should kick open more opportunities. Who will be the standout this year? Ariana DeBose gave an emotional acceptance speech about her background and the historic nature of her win.
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Makeup and Hairstyling
The importance of makeup and hair dressing for film can’t be stated enough. It is an aspect of production that can almost sink an entire project, at least from an audience perspective. It also gives actors a chance to literally live in the skin of another, like Jessica Chastain’s performance as Tammy Faye Bakker.
- Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
- Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
- Dune, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
- House of Gucci, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Film Editing
While there have been hiccups in past years in regards to editing, the work of an editor can sometimes be the making of a film itself. It’s the efforts of a director and his team condensed down into something cohesive, to the point that you feel it is the plan all along. Dune once again takes the win in the preshow offerings.
- Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin
- Dune, Joe Walker
- King Richard, Pamela Martin
- The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras
- tick, tick…BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Production Design
Production design is more important than ever in films as they take us to other worlds, other times and other parts of the world while also staying within budget. Dune continues to own the technical awards in 2022, raising questions about its luck later in the show.
- Dune, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Nightmare Alley, Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- The Power of the Dog, Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
- The Tragedy of Macbeth, Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- West Side Story, Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Original Score
Dune is already nabbing awards left and right, winning a bulk of the technical honors. It shouldn’t be a surprise since the project was considered unfilmable for years.
- Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
- Dune, Hans Zimmer
- Encanto, Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Live Action Short Film
Riz Ahmed goes from being passed over for his first Best Actor nomination, to winning an award bumped from television. The Long Goodbye takes the win. Ahmed becomes the first Muslim to win an Academy Award.
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Animated Short Film
Best Animated Short was relegated to the pre-show announcements, with The Windshield Wiper taking the win.
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Sound
Best Sound was not announced on television, but the team from Dune walked away with the win. Many folks are not happy with the decision, letting their voices spread online.
- Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
- No Time to Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- The Power of the Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
- West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Documentary Short Subject
Documentary Short Subject is always a category where the seeds of the future can be planted. It’s also typically a surprise demanding to be seen, so keep an eye on this category.
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Governors Awards
In case you missed it, Friday saw the Governors Awards hand out honorary Oscars to a slew of memorable talent. This includes Samuel L. Jackson finally walking away with his first Oscar courtesy of friend Denzel Washington. See more on that moment here.
Frequent Bergman actress Liv Ullmann was also honored with a statue alongside Elaine May. Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover was awarded the esteemed Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his years of advocacy. He even took a moment during his acceptance speech to speak out, honoring his grandparents who “didn’t allow their daughters and son to pick cotton in September and sent them to school in September,” according to USA Today.
“And because of these heroic, amazing people in Louisville, Georgia, (mymother was) the first person to graduate from college in her family andin her community. She inspired me, my mother, because no one workedharder. No one dreamed harder … and fought for justice,” Glover continued.
“