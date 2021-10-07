Netflix Users Scramble to Social Media After Service Goes Down Amid ‘Squid Game’ Frenzy

Netflix subscribers are not happy right now. According to Down Detector, the streaming platform began having trouble at 6:52 PM EDT. Social media users are reporting on several platforms that the app and desktop sites are not loading. Varying reports across social media channels reveal subscribers are having trouble logging in and streaming overall. Depending on what part of the country, or the world a subscriber is in appears to dictate the level of trouble…if any. All of this comes amid the Squid Game frenzy.

The drama series is one of the most trending shows on Netflix right now. The show is a South Korean survival drama that stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. It became available via distribution on Netflix in September 2021 and immediately took off. With the interruption in the streaming platform, thousands are flocking to Netflix to complain they are unable to watch the beloved show.

Home from work, buzzing to binge #SquidGame but Netflix is down wtf 😑 — Natalie B (@NatzB19) October 7, 2021

The series focuses on a contest where 456 players, from all walks of life but relate to one another as they are all in deep debt, as they play a set of children’s games. The games have deadly penalties for losers. But competitors have the chance to win a cash prize in the billions. . the idea for the show was conceived based on the idea of Hwang Junho, the creator, who had his own socioeconomic struggles in his earlier life.

The show was initially pitched for 2008 but the creator had trouble finding support for the script. Netflix expressed interest in 2019 as part of the company’s decision to expand its foreign programming offerings.

Squid Game has been met with positive reviews for its acting, originality, directing, visual elements, music, and themes. Within a week of becoming available on Netflix, it became the most-watched program in many regional markets.