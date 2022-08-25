Netflix Documentary on Huge True-Crime Story Hitting Netflix in September

Over the past several years, Netflix has cemented its place as a go-to resource for all things true crime. After finding massive success with titles like Making a Murderer, Don't F**k with Cats, and Abducted in Plain Sight, among others, Netflix in September is set to tackle yet another major true crime story that is still actively developing – the troubling case of Lori Vallow and her murdered children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7 – in the new three-part docuseries Sins of Our Mother.

For those unfamiliar, the case surrounding Vallow and her children grabbed national attention after Tyler and J.J. went missing in September, though they weren't reported as missing until weeks later. As her children were missing, Vallow and her boyfriend, Cahd Daybell, fled to Hawaii, where they married. Both Vallow, also dubbed the "doomsday cult mom," and Daybell were eventually indicted on numerous charges after the bodies of Tylee and J.J. were discovered on Daybell's property in June 2020. Amid the disappearances is a trail of other mysterious deaths, including the 2019 death of Vallow's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by Vallow's brother, Alex Coxwho also later died, and the death of Daybell's wife.

"Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband's wife, and her two youngest children," a synopsis for the upcoming docuseries reads. "For the first time, Lori's surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family's backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?"

Ahead of the docuseries' September premiere, Netflix has also released the first trailer for Sins of Our Mother. In the trailer, Vallow's son Colby confronts his mother, asking, "are you sorry for me, or are you sorry for my siblings?" The trailer also features family photos and home videos of Vallow and her children.

Sins of Our Mother is directed by Skye Borgman, who helmed the acclaimed Netflix true crime documentary Girl in the Picture and the series I Just Killed My Dad. Sins of Our Mother premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 14.