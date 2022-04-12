Lori Vallow Murder Trial Gets Big Update

✖

Lori Vallow has been declared mentally fit to stand trial on charges related to the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7. Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a ruling Monday that Vallow is "restored to competency and is fit to proceed." Vallow is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 19.

The declaration comes after it was revealed in May 2021 that a psychological assessment conducted in March determined that Vallow was incompetent to stand trial on charges of concealment of evidence. The murder case was stayed. A psychologist performed the assessment, which "determined that at this time, the defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment." At the time, it was reported that Vallow would be recommended to undergo treatment. Following the ruling, Vallow was committed to the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare "for care and treatment at an appropriate facility. On Monday, Boyce ordered that Vallow be moved from the Department of Health and Welfare to a Fremont County jail facility.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow's two children. Tylee and JJ were last seen on different days in September 2019. They were not reported missing until weeks later, and while in Hawaii, Vallow defied a court order to produce the children. She was arrested and booked on felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of court process or order. She pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

After Tylee and JJ's remains were discovered on Daybell's Idaho property in June 2020, Vallow and Daybell in May 2021 were both charged with first-degree murder. Daybell was also indicted of first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019. Both are also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against all three victims as well as grand theft by deception for the deaths of JJ and Tylee. In June, a grand jury charged Vallow with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow.

Vallow and Daybell have both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. According to USA Today, their trial will begin in early 2023.