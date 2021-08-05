Netflix Sitcom Gets Massive Update for Season 3 From Series Star

✖

The critically acclaimed Channel 4 series Derry Girls — also streaming exclusively as a Netflix original internationally — will be back for Season 3, but not as soon as fans would hope. Series star Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, offered an update on the half-hour sitcom that follows a group of friends in the early ‘90s as they navigate their teen years during the turbulent Northern Ireland Troubles. In an interview with the Radio Times, McSweeney admitted all she can really say about Season 3 production is that the cast and crew are “hoping to do it this year.”

“It’s a scheduling nightmare, as you can imagine. Lisa [McGee, the creator] doesn’t want to compromise on quality, obviously, but I think we’re all very impatient to get it done for very obvious reasons,” McSweeney said in the interview. The update echoes similar details to what series star Nicola Coughlan shared earlier this year. However, she admitted at the time of confirming Season 3 would start filming this year despite the pandemic pushing back filming “several times.” It seems that has happened once again following McSweeney’s update.

McSweeney went on to share how she hopes Season 3 will happen before her character Sister Michael “dies,” further joking, “I don’t know. That’s the really exciting thing about being an actor; I don’t know where she’s going to end up – that’s down to Lisa’s ideas, but whatever she gets up to, she will be suitably unimpressed.”

The show, which premiered on Channel 4 in 2018 and made its foray onto the streaming giant in 2019 for residents outside the United Kingdom, has become an international phenomenon, becoming the most binge-worthy series in the world. While not much is known surrounding the third season, Coughlan told the Irish website her.ie that McGee talked her through the storylines, and Season 3 promises to be “brilliant,” which also “doesn’t surprise” her much. “She’s just incredible — but it made me want to do it right now.”

According to Hello! magazine, McGee teased a potential romance in Season 3 between Erin and James, admitting that she always thought he liked her. “But I think [James] maybe doesn’t even understand that yet, and I don’t know when that’ll, it might happen when they’re much older, so it might not actually happen in our show. But I think the potential is there; it’s something I’m interested in seeing – I might toy with it if we do another season, I’m not sure.”

Derry Girls Season 1 and Season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S. and Canada — sorry, U.K. fans, though you can all still watch it on Channel 4.