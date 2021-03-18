'Derry Girls': When Will Season 3 Hit Netflix?

✖

Netflix's Derry Girls was recently named one of the "most binge-worthy series in the world," so fans are wondering how much longer they're going to have to wait for the third season. The third season was supposed to film in June 2020, but like so many projects, the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold. However, with a light at the end of the tunnel, ProductionIntelligence, a site that tracks UK productions, claims that the nostalgic teen show will begin filming again in "late 2021."

Unfortunately, this means that the new episode won't hit Netflix internationally until 2022. However, star Nicola Coughlan, who viewers will also recognize from mega-hit Bridgerton, promises that season three will contain "brilliant" storylines. "We’re still waiting, because it’s integral to the show that we film in Derry,” she told the Belfast Telegraph. “And we can’t do anything involving a crowd right now, so logistically, it’s really tough."

Coughlan explained that she recently spoke to head writer Lisa McGee, who "talked me through the storylines" for the third season. "They’re so brilliant, which doesn’t surprise me. She’s just incredible – but it made me want to do it right now. But we also want to do the best version of the show we can," Coughlan said. "By hell or high water, we all want to make it work – if they said we could go tomorrow, trust me, we would all be there."

The bad news is that, in the way of so many UK shows, the third season is likely its last. Actor Tommy Tiernan said on Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio Show that a fourth season was unlikely. "This is [the] last series, I think. As far as I know, this is the very last series," Tiernan said. "I feel lucky to be working with such funny people. There are two members of the cast that I can’t look at because I laugh. It’s enough to bring you out in sweats."

McGee told The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 that she also has plans for a spinoff movie after the third season, though. "For a while, I didn’t know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head. So after series three, I’ll think about that a bit more," said McGee. "I’d like to do it and I think the cast would too, so that would be the long-term plan."