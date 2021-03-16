Netflix Series Named One of the Most Binge-Worthy Series in the World

✖

With a year into the pandemic, you might think you have watched every possible TV show ever produced while spending time at home, but a new report from OLBG.com reports one Netflix show, in particular, is not only a favorite among viewers but one of the more binge-worthy series in the world. Derry Girls, currently streaming its first two seasons on Netflix, has fast become a favorite among many for several reasons — but mostly because it's laugh-out-loud funny.

The coming-of-age comedy focusing on a Northern Irish family through the eyes of its 16-year-old daughter Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) against the backdrop of The Troubles in the 1990s is a critical darling with the series pulling in 100% freshness for its first season and 97% for its sophomore on Rotten Tomatoes. With the creator Lisa McGee and her young, talented cast gearing up for Season 3 with one of its stars for the international phenomenon, Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton fame, confirming the news this past February.

(Photo: Netflix)

"Can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait," she wrote on Twitter. "Covid has pushed back filming several times, which has been so sh—e, but honestly, the storylines in this series are the best we’ve ever done, so I can’t tell you how worth it the wait will have been." Coughlan also shared with her.ie, that McGee talked her through the storylines, and Season 3 promises to be "brilliant," which also "doesn't surprise" her much. "She's just incredible — but it made me want to do it right now."

The show, which premiered on Channel 4 in 2018 and made its foray into the streaming giant in 2019, has become an international phenomenon. While not much is known surrounding its third season, the main cast is assumed to remain the same, with Jackson returning as Erin, Coughlan as Clare Devlin alongside their co-stars, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle Mallon, Louisa Harland as Orla McCool, and Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire — and the show's respective family members and supporting cast.

During the promotion of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar last month, fellow Northern Ireland native Jamie Dornan revealed he had been in contact with McGee about a possible appearance on the show as he is a "big fan." Still, with the pandemic holding so many back, it's just a matter of logistics at the moment.

"I know Lisa McGee, who created it; we emailed today about something actually. We'd talked about trying to get me to do something and it just kind of never worked out with locations and when they shoot, and I'm always away," he told Vulture. "I like the idea of popping up in that show, and I think it’s genius, and it makes me so proud. When I first heard about a show called Derry Girls, I thought, 'How is anyone outside of Ireland going to understand the colloquialism of it?' But it goes to show it's transcended everything. You never know, but it takes everything aligning with schedules. I'm definitely a big fan."

Derry Girls Season 1 and Season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. For more on all your favorite streaming shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.