'Derry Girls' Star Lands Role Alongside Ben Affleck in Upcoming 'Flash' Movie

One of the stars of the hit comedy Derry Girls has landed a role alongside Ben Affleck in the upcoming Flash movie. According to The Irish Post, actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson — who plays Erin Quinn in Derry Girls — will appear in the film that stars Ezra Miller in the title role, and will include Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Both are reprising their respective roles from previous DC films, such as Justice League.

There is currently no word on what part Jackson will be playing, but she may have an opportunity to work with the aforementioned A-list stars, and possibly even Michael Keaton. The former Batman actor is said to have signed on to be in the film, presumably as his version of the Dark Knight. However, the actor recently implied that the deal is not yet sealed. "I’m not being cute or coy. If I talked about it, I’ll be just bulls—ting you. I don’t really know," he told Deadline. "I have to look at the last draft." The Flash film is set to debut in 2022.

Jackson has been professionally acting since 2016, first landing a role in The Five, a mystery thriller series, and later appearing in a touring stage production of John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men. In 2018, Derry Girls debuted, with Jackson at the center of the show's brilliant ensemble. The role has even earned her an IFTA Gala Television Award nomination for Best Female Performance.

Derry Girls is set in 1990s Derry, in Northern Ireland, during The Troubles. It focuses on Jackson's Quinn, as well as her cousin Orla played by Louisa Harland. They are joined by their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), as well as Michelle's English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn). The show was created by Lisa McGee and currently has two seasons. Both of which are available to stream on Netflix.

The third season of Derry Girls was greenlit but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Coughlan — who also appears in Bridgerton — gave fans an update on Twitter in February, and revealed that she "can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait." She added: "Covid has pushed back filming several times which has been so shite, but honestly the storylines in this series are the best we’ve ever done, so I can’t tell you how worth it the wait will have been."