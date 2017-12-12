Netflix Defends ‘Creepy’ Tweet About ‘A Christmas Prince’

After Netflix trolled viewers watching its original film A Christmas Prince on Sunday, multiple Twitter users clapped back, calling the Netflix tweet “creepy” among other things. Now, the streaming giant is defending itself.

“The privacy of our members’ viewing is important to us. This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals,” Netflix said in an official statement.

If you haven’t heard yet, Netflix caused a stir over the weekend with this tweet:

While some responded to the snippy tweet with humor, others went to far as to call it “creepy AF.”

Judging by its official statement about privacy, it sounds like Netflix wants you to know it’s not stalking you, but rather using your viewing information to identify viewing trends.

While most Netflix customers surely must be aware that the company monitors viewing habits and patterns — how else would it be able to recommend super-specialized niche films like romantic period dramas based on books? — what some viewers may have found troubling is the fact that Netflix is publicly sharing that information.

Some are even comparing the tweet to bullying and saying the tweet shamed customers watching the feel-good movie.

A Christmas Prince is a Hallmark-style movie that employs nearly every romantic-comedy trope while it follows a journalist sent to a foreign country to cover its royal family.

But apparently 53 people liked the cheesy, so-bad-it’s-good movie enough to watch it every day for more than two weeks. Now, Netflix has everyone talking about its original holiday movie and checking it out on social media — which was undoubtedly its goal in the first place.