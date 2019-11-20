Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2019

Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of brand-new titles onto the streaming platform in December. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of the month while the rest will debut gradually throughout December.

Once you’re finished checking out the full list of Netflix’s final content drop of the decade, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

COMING 12/1

Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

COMING 12/2- 12/5

Avail. 12/2/19:

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/3/19:

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo — NETFLIX FILM

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War on Everyone

Avail. 12/4/19:

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance — NETFLIX FILM

Los Briceño — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/5/19:

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby — NETFLIX FILM

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

V Wars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 12/6 – 12/10

Avail. 12/6/19:

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Chosen One: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fuller House: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glow Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marriage Story — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Three Days of Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Triad Princess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/8/19:

From Paris with Love

Avail. 12/9/19:

A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

It Comes at Night

Avail. 12/10/19:

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Season 3

COMING 12/11 – 12/19

Avail. 12/11/19:

The Sky Is Pink

Avail. 12/12/19:

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/13/19:

6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/15/19:

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Avail. 12/16/19:

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Avail. 12/17/19:

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/18/19:

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/19/19:

After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 12/20 – 12/25

Avail. 12/20/19:

The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/22/19:

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Avail. 12/23/19:

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Avail. 12/24/19:

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Como caído del cielo — NETFLIX FILM

Crash Landing on You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/25/19:

Sweetheart

COMING 12/26 – 12/31

Avail. 12/26/19:

The App — NETFLIX FILM

Le Bazar de la Charité — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers — NETFLIX FAMILY

You: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/27/19:

The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Avail. 12/28/19:

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/29/19:

Lawless

Avail. 12/30/19:

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 12/31/19:

The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST

If you can’t get your hands on these December titles just yet, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!: Queer Eye fans were pleasantly surprised with a brand new season of the more-than-a-makeover show, this time taking place exclusively in Japan! Style expert Tan France, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, hair care and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and interior design expert Bobby Berk use their knowledge to transform the lives of people nominated by their friends and family. The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revival premiered in 2018 on Netflix and was such a hit that it’s already well into three seasons and a special Japan season a year later.

Seasons 1-3 of Queer Eye, as well as Queer Eye: We’re in Japan, are streaming on Netflix now.

‘THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR’

The Devil Next Door is Netflix’s latest docu series taking the streaming platform by storm. This series focuses on a Cleveland, Ohio, grandfather who stands accused of an Earth-shattering crime — being the infamous Nazi concentration camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible. The controversial documentary focuses on the Ukrainian’s appeal for innocence after he was convicted in German court.

The Devil Next Door is available to stream now on Netflix.

‘SETH MEYERS: LOBBY BABY’

Late Night host Seth Meyers steps out from behind his desk and onto the stage at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis to explain to his fans that you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby…in time. In his Netflix comedy-special debut, Meyers touches upon family, fatherhood and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday.

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby is streaming now on Netflix.

‘THE CROWN’ — SEASON 3

The Crown has finally returned to Netflix — this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England’s Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Season 3 of The Crown is available to stream on Netflix Nov. 17.