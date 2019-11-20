Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2019

Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of brand-new titles onto the streaming platform in December. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of the month while the rest will debut gradually throughout December.
COMING 12/1
Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
COMING 12/2- 12/5
Avail. 12/2/19:
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 12/3/19:
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo — NETFLIX FILM
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
War on Everyone
Avail. 12/4/19:
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance — NETFLIX FILM
Los Briceño — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/5/19:
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby — NETFLIX FILM
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
V Wars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 12/6 – 12/10
Avail. 12/6/19:
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Chosen One: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fuller House: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glow Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marriage Story — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Three Days of Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Triad Princess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Virgin River — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/8/19:
From Paris with Love
Avail. 12/9/19:
A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
It Comes at Night
Avail. 12/10/19:
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlander: Season 3
COMING 12/11 – 12/19
Avail. 12/11/19:
The Sky Is Pink
Avail. 12/12/19:
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/13/19:
6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/15/19:
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Avail. 12/16/19:
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Avail. 12/17/19:
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/18/19:
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/19/19:
After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 12/20 – 12/25
Avail. 12/20/19:
The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM
The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/22/19:
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Avail. 12/23/19:
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Avail. 12/24/19:
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Como caído del cielo — NETFLIX FILM
Crash Landing on You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/25/19:
Sweetheart
COMING 12/26 – 12/31
Avail. 12/26/19:
The App — NETFLIX FILM
Le Bazar de la Charité — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fast & Furious Spy Racers — NETFLIX FAMILY
You: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/27/19:
The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Avail. 12/28/19:
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/29/19:
Lawless
Avail. 12/30/19:
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 12/31/19:
The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
If you can’t get your hands on these December titles just yet, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!: Queer Eye fans were pleasantly surprised with a brand new season of the more-than-a-makeover show, this time taking place exclusively in Japan! Style expert Tan France, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, hair care and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and interior design expert Bobby Berk use their knowledge to transform the lives of people nominated by their friends and family. The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revival premiered in 2018 on Netflix and was such a hit that it’s already well into three seasons and a special Japan season a year later.
Seasons 1-3 of Queer Eye, as well as Queer Eye: We’re in Japan, are streaming on Netflix now.
‘THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR’
The Devil Next Door is Netflix’s latest docu series taking the streaming platform by storm. This series focuses on a Cleveland, Ohio, grandfather who stands accused of an Earth-shattering crime — being the infamous Nazi concentration camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible. The controversial documentary focuses on the Ukrainian’s appeal for innocence after he was convicted in German court.
The Devil Next Door is available to stream now on Netflix.
‘SETH MEYERS: LOBBY BABY’
Late Night host Seth Meyers steps out from behind his desk and onto the stage at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis to explain to his fans that you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby…in time. In his Netflix comedy-special debut, Meyers touches upon family, fatherhood and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday.
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby is streaming now on Netflix.
‘THE CROWN’ — SEASON 3
The Crown has finally returned to Netflix — this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England’s Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
Season 3 of The Crown is available to stream on Netflix Nov. 17.