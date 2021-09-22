Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2021

As October beckons spooky season closer to us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles will be leaving the streaming giant come October 2021, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

Among the titles leaving Netflix this month are a few fan-favorite movies, like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Inception, Legally Blonde and Yes Man. After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in October, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 10/1 – 10/30

Leaving 10/1/21:

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2

Leaving 10/3/21:

Angel Has Fallen

Leaving 10/6/21:

Real Steel

Leaving 10/14/21:

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Leaving 10/15/21:

The Creative Brain

Leaving 10/17/21:

U Turn

Leaving 10/20/21:

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving 10/21/21:

The Hummingbird Project

Leaving 10/23/21:

The Mist: Season 1

Leaving 10/27/21:

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving 10/28/21:

Pup Star

Leaving 10/30/21:

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

LEAVING 10/31

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT

Ready for Netflix and chills? Get into the Halloween spirit with these spooky movies and TV shows that are streaming on Netflix now — or very soon. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.

Midnight Mass: Netflix’s newest horror series is from Mike Flanagan, who created, directed and wrote the streamer’s previous hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The seven-episode series follows an isolated island community experiencing miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Flanagan admitted in a letter released with the trailer in August that Midnight Mass is his “favorite project so far,” even going so far as to say, “The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.” Starring Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass is available to stream on Netflix Friday, Sept. 24.

‘THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR’ (‘THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE’ – SEASON 2)

Stay on the Mike Flanagan train with The Haunting of Hill House, which was released last October but is still perfect for a spooky season rewatch. After an au pair’s tragic death in 1980s England, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

‘RATCHED’

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born. Ratched is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘REBECCA’

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.