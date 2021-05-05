Netflix Catching Heat From Hulu Users Over Recent Content Additions

The "streaming wars" are in full swing, and subscribers are clearly taking sides. This weekend, Netflix took some serious heat from users who noticed they've been spending more time on Hulu lately. They discussed the discrepancies on social media, wondering if it was worth it juggle all these subscriptions when they were using some more than others.

May is a big month for Hulu, with The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 premiering at last and a number of other binge-able shows joining the catalog. The streaming service added some reality TV hits, some blockbuster movies and some nostalgic hits all at once. Netflix spruced up its offerings as always as well, yet some amateur observers felt that the two were not measuring up. This was a cause for debate in some cases, but either way, the conversation played out, and that is probably not something Netflix likes to see.

In particular, many subscribers' most recent memory of Netflix in the news was the announcement of its TikTok reality series, which will follow the residents of the "hype house." They compared this unfavorably with the reality TV binges they could have on Hulu, including Bad Girls Club, Are You The One? and Married to Medicine.

This new form of playful tribalism among streaming fans is not a good objective measure of each service's success, but it is interesting to watch — especially since public perception on social media can shape the course of the future in this industry. Scroll down for a look at the conversation online.