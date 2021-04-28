Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Peacock in May 2021

The streaming field has never been more crowded, and as April draws to close, streaming services are vying for your eyes as they prepare to roll out a slate of fresh content next month. May 201 will see all the major players – Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock – in the ongoing streaming wars bulking up their libraries, including with some big-name titles, meaning subscribers will have hours upon hours of entertainment to watch throughout the month. Over at Netflix, subscribers will be treated to long-awaited titles like the Amy Adams-starring The Woman in the Window, Castlevania Season 4, and even the return of Masters of None. HBO Max, meanwhile, will be dropping Angelina Jolie’s highly-anticipated new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, which also serves as the next film by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. At Hulu, subscribers will be treated to a round of fresh originals alongside an-favorite reality shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette dropping throughout the month. Peacock will also join in on the frenzy with the debut of its new original series Girls5eva, a musical comedy documenting the reunion a 90's girl group, debuts, as well as several WWE titles. Of course, to enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Hulu by clicking here and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a "Netflix Free Section." Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in May 2021.

May 1 NETFLIX

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland HBOMax

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God's Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO) HULU

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant's Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008) PEACOCK

Along Came Polly, 2004

Alpha Dog, 2007

An American Tail, 1986

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991

The Bourne Identity, 2002

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

Boy Erased, 2018

Casino, 1995

Catwoman, 2004

Crank, 2006

Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009

Dazed and Confused, 1993

EDTV, 1999

Elizabeth, 1998

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007

Evan Almighty, 2007

Green Lantern (2011), 2011

Half Baked, 1998

Hellboy, 2019

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

King Kong (’05), 2005

Leap Year, 2010

Lord of War, 2005

Miami Vice (’06), 2006

Mystery Men, 1999

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

October Sky, 1999

Parenthood, 1989

Public Enemies, 2009

Tales from the Hood, 1995

Top Five, 2014

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Waterworld, 1995

White House Down, 2013

The Wood, 1999

The World’s End, 2013 prevnext

May 2 NETFLIX

Hoarders: Season 11 HBO MAX

Uri and Ella, Season 1 HULU

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011) PEACOCK

WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes May 3 HBO MAX

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO) HULU

The Legend of Baron To'a (2020) PEACOCK

300, 2007 prevnext

May 4 NETFLIX

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY HULU

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 - 12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021) May 5

NETFLIX

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HULU

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011) prevnext

May 6 NETFLIX

Dead Man Down HBO MAX

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961 HULU

The Unicorn (2018) PEACOCK

Girls5eva, season 1 (PEACOCK Original) May 7 NETFLIX

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter's Legacy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone – NETFLIX FILM

Monster – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO) HULU

SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (HULU Original)

Little Fish (2021) prevnext

May 10 HBO MAX

Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO) HULU

Wander Darkly (2020) PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship (NBC) May 11 NETFLIX

Money, Explained – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY PEACOCK

The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches prevnext

May 12 NETFLIX

Dance of the Forty One – NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen – NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws – NETFLIX ORIGINAL May 13 NETFLIX

Castlevania: Season 4 – NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake HBO MAX

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO) HULU

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020) PEACOCK

Intergalactic (PEACOCK Original) prevnext

May 14 NETFLIX

Ferry – NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls – NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House – NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in the Window – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 HULU

MLK/FBI (2021) PEACOCK

Dateline Collection: Courtroom Drama prevnext

May 15 HBO MAX

Apple & Onion, Season 2A HULU

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013) May 16 NETFLIX

Sleight PEACOCK

American Dreamz, 2006*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*

WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam prevnext

May 17 PEACOCK

WWE Wrestling Challenge May 18 NETFLIX

Sardar Ka Grandson – NETFLIX FILM HULU

Supernova (2020) PEACOCK

Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam prevnext

May 19 NETFLIX

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL HBO MAX

Apple & Onion, Season 2A HULU

Red Dawn (2012) prevnext

May 20 NETFLIX

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World HBO MAX

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7 PEACOCK

Carmen Christopher: Street Special (PEACOCK Original Comedy Special)*

Def Comedy Jam, season 7 prevnext

May 21 NETFLIX

Army of the Dead – NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL HULU

MARVEL'S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (HULU Original) May 22 NETFLIX

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios HULU

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018) prevnext

May 23 HBO MAX

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO) PEACOCK

Best of WWE: Andre the Giant May 25 NETFLIX

Home HBO MAX

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) HULU

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle) prevnext

May 26 NETFLIX

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail – NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Curious George, 2006 (HBO) HULU

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on HULU) PEACOCK

Café Con Aroma (Telemundo) prevnext

May 27 NETFLIX

Black Space – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle – NETFLIX FILM

Eden – NETFLIX ANIME

Soy Rada: Serendipity – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL HULU

MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (HULU Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC) PEACOCK

Madagascar: A Little Wild, season 3 (PEACOCK Exclusive) prevnext

May 28 NETFLIX

Dog Gone Trouble – NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL HBO MAX

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO) HULU

PLAN B (2021) (HULU Original Film)

The Vigil (2021) May 30

HBO MAX

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO) prevnext