Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Peacock in May 2021
The streaming field has never been more crowded, and as April draws to close, streaming services are vying for your eyes as they prepare to roll out a slate of fresh content next month. May 201 will see all the major players – Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock – in the ongoing streaming wars bulking up their libraries, including with some big-name titles, meaning subscribers will have hours upon hours of entertainment to watch throughout the month.
Over at Netflix, subscribers will be treated to long-awaited titles like the Amy Adams-starring The Woman in the Window, Castlevania Season 4, and even the return of Masters of None. HBO Max, meanwhile, will be dropping Angelina Jolie’s highly-anticipated new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, which also serves as the next film by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. At Hulu, subscribers will be treated to a round of fresh originals alongside an-favorite reality shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette dropping throughout the month. Peacock will also join in on the frenzy with the debut of its new original series Girls5eva, a musical comedy documenting the reunion a 90's girl group, debuts, as well as several WWE titles.
Of course, to enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Hulu by clicking here and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a "Netflix Free Section."
May 1
NETFLIX
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
HBOMax
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God's Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
HULU
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)
Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 45 (Bravo)
Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)
Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)
Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
(500) Days of Summer (2009)
The A-Team (2010)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Almost Famous (2000)
An Elephant's Journey (2018)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
The Assassin (2015)
Betrayed (1988)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blue Chips (1994)
Bound (1996)
Burning (2018)
The Crazies (2010)
Cyrus (2009)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2005)
Goodnight Mommy (2015)
Grace Of Monaco (2015)
Grudge Match (2013)
Gundala (2019)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Knowing (2009)
Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Machete (2010)
The Man From Nowhere (2010)
Midnight Heat (1996)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One Fine Day (1996)
The Outsider (1980)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Sahara (1984)
Shattered (1991)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
Train to Busan (2016)
True Lies (1994)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Vantage Point (2008)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Wailing (2016)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
PEACOCK
Along Came Polly, 2004
Alpha Dog, 2007
An American Tail, 1986
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991
The Bourne Identity, 2002
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
Boy Erased, 2018
Casino, 1995
Catwoman, 2004
Crank, 2006
Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009
Dazed and Confused, 1993
EDTV, 1999
Elizabeth, 1998
Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007
Evan Almighty, 2007
Green Lantern (2011), 2011
Half Baked, 1998
Hellboy, 2019
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
King Kong (’05), 2005
Leap Year, 2010
Lord of War, 2005
Miami Vice (’06), 2006
Mystery Men, 1999
National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
October Sky, 1999
Parenthood, 1989
Public Enemies, 2009
Tales from the Hood, 1995
Top Five, 2014
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Waterworld, 1995
White House Down, 2013
The Wood, 1999
The World’s End, 2013
May 2
NETFLIX
Hoarders: Season 11
HBO MAX
Uri and Ella, Season 1
HULU
Flight (2012)
The Iron Lady (2011)
PEACOCK
WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes
May 3
HBO MAX
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Legend of Baron To'a (2020)
PEACOCK
300, 2007
May 4
NETFLIX
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 - 12 (Disney Junior)
Love Sarah (2021)
May 5
NETFLIX
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
Skyfall (2012)
Warrior (2011)
May 6
NETFLIX
Dead Man Down
HBO MAX
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
HULU
The Unicorn (2018)
PEACOCK
Girls5eva, season 1 (PEACOCK Original)
May 7
NETFLIX
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jupiter's Legacy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Milestone – NETFLIX FILM
Monster – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO)
HULU
SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (HULU Original)
Little Fish (2021)
May 10
HBO MAX
Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Wander Darkly (2020)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship (NBC)
May 11
NETFLIX
Money, Explained – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PEACOCK
The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches
May 12
NETFLIX
Dance of the Forty One – NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen – NETFLIX FILM
The Upshaws – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 13
NETFLIX
Castlevania: Season 4 – NETFLIX ANIME
Layer Cake
HBO MAX
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Saint Maud (2020)
Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
PEACOCK
Intergalactic (PEACOCK Original)
May 14
NETFLIX
Ferry – NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am All Girls – NETFLIX FILM
Jungle Beat: The Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move to Heaven – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Strange House – NETFLIX FILM
The Woman in the Window – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
MLK/FBI (2021)
PEACOCK
Dateline Collection: Courtroom Drama
May 15
HBO MAX
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
HULU
A Perfect Ending (2012)
Cowboys (2020)
Good Kisser (2019)
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Reaching for the Moon (2013)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
Tru Love (2013)
May 16
NETFLIX
Sleight
PEACOCK
American Dreamz, 2006*
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*
WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam
May 17
PEACOCK
WWE Wrestling Challenge
May 18
NETFLIX
Sardar Ka Grandson – NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Supernova (2020)
PEACOCK
Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam
May 19
NETFLIX
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
HULU
Red Dawn (2012)
May 20
NETFLIX
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
HBO MAX
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
PEACOCK
Carmen Christopher: Street Special (PEACOCK Original Comedy Special)*
Def Comedy Jam, season 7
May 21
NETFLIX
Army of the Dead – NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Neighbor: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
MARVEL'S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (HULU Original)
May 22
NETFLIX
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
HULU
Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
May 23
HBO MAX
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Best of WWE: Andre the Giant
May 25
NETFLIX
Home
HBO MAX
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)
May 26
NETFLIX
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail – NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – NETFLIX FILM
Nail Bomber: Manhunt – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
HULU
Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on HULU)
PEACOCK
Café Con Aroma (Telemundo)
May 27
NETFLIX
Black Space – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Miracle – NETFLIX FILM
Eden – NETFLIX ANIME
Soy Rada: Serendipity – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HULU
MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (HULU Original)
The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)
PEACOCK
Madagascar: A Little Wild, season 3 (PEACOCK Exclusive)
May 28
NETFLIX
Dog Gone Trouble – NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
HULU
PLAN B (2021) (HULU Original Film)
The Vigil (2021)
May 30
HBO MAX
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
May 310comments
NETFLIX
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
The Donut King (2020)
The One I Love (2014)
The World To Come (2020)