If you were looking forward to a new season of KAOS at Netflix, then we have some bad news for you... The fantasy series has been canceled after just one season, TV Line confirmed.

KAOS is a dramedy series created by Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World) that revolves around mythological Greek gods. "The all-powerful yet insecure Greek god Zeus keeps his fellow god Prometheus shackled to a cliffside and tortured in punishment for having dared to interfere with his arbitrary and autocratic rule," reads a synopsis.

The synopsis continues: "Prometheus, who acts throughout as narrator, tells of a prophecy: 'A line appears, the order wanes, the family falls, and Kaos reigns.' Having for many years bided his time, Prometheus now activates his plan to overthrow Zeus with the help of the prophecy and the unwitting involvement of three mortal humans, Eurydice, Caeneus and Ariadne."

KAOS stars Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, Janet McTeer as Hera, Aurora Perrineau as Eurydice ("Riddy"), Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, and David Thewlis as Hades. Additional cast members include Killian Scott, Stephen Dillane, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola, Stanley Townsend, and Billie Piper.

While KAOS won't be back for a second season, Netflix subscribers can still stream season one right now.