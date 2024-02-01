Netflix Cancels Former No. 1 TV Show

Netflix's Obliterated has been obliterated. Deadline reports that the streaming giant will not be moving forward with a second season of the action dramedy. The eight-episode first season premiered in November and shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 list for English-language series. It peaked at No. 1 in Week 2 and spent six consecutive weeks on the list.

Starring Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Terrence Terrell, Paola Lázaro, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Alyson Gorske, and Eugene Kim, Obliterated centered on an elite joint special-operations team that is assembled from various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and intelligence services in an effort to stop a deadly terrorist network from blowing up Las Vegas. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald created the series and serve as executive producers alongside Dina Hiller.

Obliterated is the latest Netflix series to get the boot, no matter how popular it was. A lot of Netflix shows ended in 2023, and at one point, the streamer even canceled a whopping five all at once. Unfortunately, Netflix is notorious for canceling one-season shows. Even in 2024, that doesn't seem to be stopping. According to Deadline, the streamer does base its renewal decisions between viewership and costs, meaning that even if a show has spent weeks in the Top 10, that doesn't necessarily mean it will get a greenlight for another pickup if the costs outweigh the ratings.

It's unknown if the series will be shopped around elsewhere. However, Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are "hoping to revisit the concept in some form in the future" with the story picking up years later. The trio had envisioned Obliterated like a movie franchise, so hopefully this won't be the last time fans see those characters. Meanwhile, they will be staying with Netflix beyond Obliterated. They are currently working on the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, and there could even be a spinoff or two.

One-season shows getting canceled is always hard, especially knowing that they didn't get much time to get off the ground and for fans to see what could really happen. Hopefully after this Netflix takes a rest with the one-season shows, because they have been doing it way too much lately. For now, though, fans can still watch the eight-episode first season on Netflix and wonder what could have been for a potential Season 2.