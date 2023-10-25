New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in November 2023

Netflix is headed into November with a long list of new titles coming to the streaming library. As the streamer continues to stock the final titles from its October 2023 content list, Netflix on Wednesday unveiled its complete list of new arrivals for November 2023, promising subscribers a total of 74 new and returning Netflix original TV series, films, documentaries, and specials. November will prove to be a massive month for the streamer and its subscribers, with the long list of arriving originals including plenty to get excited about. Headlining the lineup will be the sixth and final season of The Crown, the streamer's award-winning historical drama about the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Other high-profile returning favorites include the second half of Virgin River Season 5 and Selling Sunset Season 7. November will also be marked by several all-new arrivals, including Netflix's adaptation of Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II novel All the Light We Cannot See, David Fincher's The Killer, based on the French graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent and written by Andrew Kevin Walker, and the animated Adam Sandler-starring film LEO. On the series front, Netflix will debut Squid Game: The Challenge, the Peter Dinklage-narrated How to Become a Mob Boss, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the animated revival of the popular film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World that brings back the voices from the original movie. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in November 2023.

Nov. 1 - Nov. 5 Elena Knows (AR) – NETFLIX FILM (TBA)

As her Parkinson's disease progresses, a woman leads a relentless investigation into finding those responsible for the sudden death of her daughter. The Railway Men (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBA)

After a deadly gas leaks from a factory in Bhopal, brave railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of an unspeakable disaster. Replacing Chef Chico (PH) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBA)

When a head chef falls into a coma, it's up to his devoted sous-chef to keep their Filipino fine dining restaurant from closing down. Hurricane Season (MX) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 1)

When a group of kids finds a corpse floating in a canal, the brutal reality behind the perverse crime unravels a town's hidden secrets. Locked In (UK) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 1)

A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient's injuries – and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them. Mysteries of the Faith – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 1)

MYSTERIES OF THE FAITH is a sweeping docuseries exploring the secrets of Christianity's most legendary artifacts. From the Veil of the Veronica to the Holy Nails, these cherished objects have mystified and inspired millions for centuries, but only a few have seen them up close and personal. Until now. Nuovo Olimpo (IT) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 1)

In 1970s Rome, a casual encounter between Enea and Pietro at a movie theater turns into an unforgettable romance – until destiny pulls them apart. Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 1)

Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend's parents in 1985 – or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case. Wingwomen (FR) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 1)

Tired of life on the run, a pro thief decides to retire – but not before one easy last job with her partner in crime and a feisty new getaway driver. All the Light We Cannot See – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 2)

In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr. Cigarette Girl (ID) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 2)

A gifted artisan's journey of love and self-discovery unfolds as she defies tradition within Indonesia's clove cigarette industry in the 1960s. Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 2)

From poverty to soccer legend, this documentary captures the rise of Colombia's René Higuita, his revolutionary career and the birth of "The Scorpion." Onimusha (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Nov. 2)

With a demonic weapon in hand, a wandering swordsman-for-hire and a samurai brotherhood take on an uprising of the undead. Unicorn Academy (CA) – NETFLIX FAMILY (Nov. 2)

When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy. BLUE EYE SAMURAI – NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION (Nov. 3)

Driven by a dream of revenge against the white father who made her an outcast in Edo-period Japan, a young warrior cuts a bloody path toward her destiny. Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 3)

A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way. Ferry: The Series (BE) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 3)

Desperate for funds, Ferry Bouman stumbles upon a golden opportunity when a high-profile bust leaves a vacant position among Brabant's top dealers. NYAD – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 3)

NYAD tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Selling Sunset: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 3)

Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other. Sly – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 3)

His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary. The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 3)

Peyami's feelings for Esvet intensify, forcing him to make the difficult choice between their love and his lifelong friendship with Dimitri. Vacaciones de verano (ES) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 3)

Nov. 6 - Nov. 10 The Improv: 60 and Still Standing – NETFLIX COMEDY (Nov, 7)

The Improv turns 60 with original performances from today's most celebrated artists and biggest concert acts, along with exclusive and rarely seen moments from one of the largest comedy archives. It's a one-night event to honor artists who defined comedy and culture for decades... all while standing in front of a simple brick wall. The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 8)

How did a conflict between the world's wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story. The Claus Family 3 (BE) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 8)

When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it? Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 8)

This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town. Escaping Twin Flames – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 8)

In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner. From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love. With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia's web. Robbie Williams (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 8)

After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight. Akuma Kun (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Nov. 9)

Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries. Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 9)

Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other film luminaries look back at LA's historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory. At the Moment (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 10)

This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache. The Killer – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 10)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 15 Criminal Code (BZ) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 14)

To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative. How to Become a Mob Boss – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 14)

Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses – from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar – and their tactics for success. The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Nov. 14)

This fall, in a clash of wheels and irons, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix's first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The Formula 1® drivers and PGA TOUR professionals will pair up to compete in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th. Suburræterna (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 14)

While chaos rules over Rome, established alliances are at risk as tensions rise with emerging clans. The world of "Suburra" takes a new turn. Feedback (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 15)

A former rock star with a faulty memory and a family in shambles, all due to his addiction problem, sets off on a frantic search to find his missing son. Matt Rife: Natural Selection – NETFLIX COMEDY (Nov. 15)

Nov. 16 – Nov. 20 Best. Christmas. Ever! – NETFLIX FIL (Nov. 16)

After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie's life is too good to be true. The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 16)

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning. In Love and Deep Water (JP) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 16)

Romance, mystery and mayhem unfolds aboard a luxury liner heading for the Aegean Sea when a butler and a passenger try to solve a baffling murder. All-Time High (FR) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 17)

A con artist in dire need of cash and a woman with a crypto fortune hit it off. Is she the target of his dreams, or is the scammer about to get scammed? Believer 2 (KR) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 17)

A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia's largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with. CoComelon Lane – NETFLIX FAMILY (Nov. 17)

Join your favorite "CoComelon" characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings – and the world around them – in this story-driven series. The Dads – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 17)

In this gentle meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood, five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard – the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard – for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As the men cast their lines into the river, they find common ground across racial, geographical and generational lines: their unconditional love for their children. The Queenstown Kings (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 17)

After his father's death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams. Rustin – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 17)

Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington. Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 17)

Haunted by the past, Gloria will stop at nothing to carve out a future for her family while new schemes and mysteries bubble up in the neighborhood. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – NETFLIX ANIME (Nov. 17)

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Stamped from the Beginning – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 17)

Nov. 21 - Nov. 25 Leo – NETFLIX FAMILY (Nov. 21)

Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 22)

When an up-and-coming stylist is found stabbed to death in his home, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Nov. 22)

In season two of the immersive award-winning docu-series High on the Hog, host Stephen Satterfield travels across the United States to uncover how African-American cuisine has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities and awakened cultural creativity in America in powerful and lasting ways. Squid Game: The Challenge – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 22)

*New episodes released weekly, through December 6

456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. My Daemon (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Nov. 23)

To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Nov. 23)

Opaline has captured nearly all the power of Equestria, and time's running out! Can the ponies team up with the dragons to save magic and restore peace? A Nearly Normal Family (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 24)

The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they're willing to make desperate moves to protect each other. DOI BOY (TH) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 24)

A refugee builds a new identity as a sex worker in Thailand and gets caught up in a client's risky scheme that might lead to a better life. I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 24)

A writer's career – and entire life – suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona. Last Call for Istanbul (TR) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 24)

A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City. My Demon (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Nov. 24)

Chaebol heiress Do Do Hee is an adversary to many, and Jung Koo Won is a powerful entity superior to humans. However, one day, Jung Koo Won loses his powers. Forced to collaborate with Do Do Hee to regain them, sparks of romance begin to fly between them as they embark on this journey together. Wedding Games (BR) – NETFLIX FILM (Nov. 24)

