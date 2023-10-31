Netflix Cancels Series After Just One Season, Star Says: 'This Industry Is Kind of Bulls—'

Netflix just canceled the Australian comedy series Wellmania, and its star Celeste Barber is not holding back on her feelings. Barber announced the cancellation on social media on Monday, saying that the decision came down to "numbers." Barber joined many other creators in saying that the way these renewals and cancellations are decided is unrealistic and unfair – or as she put it, "bulls-."

"I just wanted to check in and give you a little update to let you know that Wellmania will not be renewed for another season," Barber said in a video posted on Instagram. "I understand that in the grand scheme of things, with what is going on in the world at the moment, who f-ing cares? But a lot of you do care. A lot of you are still asking me about it. We found out yesterday that it's not going to be renewed. Netflix says it's something about numbers. Sure. I thought it smashed it, but I don't understand how it works."

Barber thanked fans for their support and commiserated with them about the cancellation. She said: "I'm bummed that I can no longer explore that excellent character of Liv Healy, and I know a lot of you have said to me that you saw yourselves in that character and wanted to see more of her. But this industry is kind of bulls-." She took another shot at Netflix when she recommended fans "Go and kiss your babies and watch Friends. Maybe not on Netflix, though. Maybe pull out an old DVD."

Barber was the star and executive producer of Wellmania, based on Brigid Delaney's book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. The show follows Australian-born food writer Liv Healy, who lives in New York City and isn't shy about pursuing a fast-paced, unhealthy lifestyle. However, her poor health suddenly catches up with her when it interferes with her immigration status, forcing her to remain in Australia until she can pass a medical exam.

Rather than taking a balanced approach, Liv throws herself into the world of health and wellness all at once, trying everything from radical diets and exercise routines to gastric cleanses and drugs. The show pokes fun at both mainstream poor health and fringe health subcultures, but in the process it explores a resonant story about friendship and self-discovery.

While fans are disappointed by the cancellation, many commenters thanked Barber for being so blunt in the sad announcement. All eight episodes of Wellmania are streaming now on Netflix.