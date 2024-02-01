'Game of Thrones' Creators Making New Netflix Series With Two Big Stars

The showrunners for HBO's Game of Thrones just announced their newest project at Netflix – a historical drama called Death By Lightning starring Matthew McFayden and Michael Shannon. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapted George R.R. Martin's novels for TV, but they have largely been blamed by fans and critics for the show's unsatisfactory ending. After five years, they are returning to the TV industry under their overall deal with Netflix.

Benioff and Weiss have a massive deal with Netflix to produce new original content – the first of which is a sci-fi novel adaptation called 3 Body Problem, premiering on March 21. On Thursday, Netflix announced the series they are working on next: Death by Lightning. The series is an adaptation of Candice Millard's novel Destiny Of The Republic – historical dramatization about the rise of U.S. President James Garfield (Shannon) and his assassination by Charles Guiteau (McFayden). Mike Makowsky is the showrunner and creator of the series, while Benioff, Weiss and Bernie Caulfield are producers.

"Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau – the man who would come to kill him," reads the official series description. The series will be directed by Matt Ross.

Shannon and McFayden are intended to draw fans into this series with their star power – particularly at the moment. McFayden is still riding high from his role as Tom on Succession, which won him two Emmys. He also has an unnamed role in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Meanwhile, Shannon has a long list of credits as both a blockbuster star and a serious actor, with all the gravitas needed to play a president.

Benioff and Weiss have laid low since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, so there's no telling where public opinion will stand on them when this series rolls around. Many fans feel that Benioff and Weiss did well in the early seasons of Game of Thrones when they had finished novels to adapt, but struggled at the end when there was no source material left. On the other hand, many critics feel their early mistakes had ripple effects that came back to bite them at the end of the series. They made the decision to cut the series short, with both HBO and Martin hoping for more seasons.

They are creators and showrunners of 3 Body Problem along with Alexander Woo. The show is an adaptation of the Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy by Liu Cixin, which is already finished. The story is about humans making contact with an extra-terrestrial civilization via radio communication, then preparing for their arrival over the course of several centuries.

Netflix's 3 Body Problem premieres on March 21, 2024. The books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. There's no word on when Death By Lightning might be streaming.