The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in Every Genre on Netflix

Searching for something to watch on Netflix can sometimes feel like an endless task, mostly because the streaming giant offers so much content over so many categories. Occasionally you may feel like you know exactly what you want to watch, but then you notice something else you want to watch more, and then another movie or TV show pops up you didn’t know was available, and you end up falling further and further down the Netflix rabbit-hole.

If you are one of those people who just really struggles with finding something good to watch, then worry no more. We here at PopCulture.com have put together a list of the best movies and TV series that area available in each basic genre that Netflix offers. Scroll down to see the list and get ready to queue up some great content!

Action

Bullet Train

Starring: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

“Ladybug is an unlucky assassin who’s determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe — all with connected yet conflicting objectives — on the world’s fastest train.”

Comedy

No Hard Feelings

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Matthew Broderick, Scott MacArthur, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kyle Mooney, Hasan Minhaj, and Zahn McClarnon.

“On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple’s introverted and awkward 19-year-old son. However, he proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all.”

Drama

Whiplash

Starring: Miles Teller, J. K. Simmons, Paul Reiser and Melissa Benoist.

“Andrew Neiman (Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite music conservatory. Terence Fletcher (Simmons), an instructor known for his terrifying teaching methods, discovers Andrew and transfers the aspiring drummer into the top jazz ensemble, forever changing the young man’s life. But Andrew’s passion to achieve perfection quickly spirals into obsession, as his ruthless teacher pushes him to the brink of his ability and his sanity.”

Romance

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Starring: Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Duckett, Ella Hunt, Faye Marsay, and Joely Richardson.

“After falling out of love with her husband following a war injury, Lady Chatterley pursues a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on their estate and begins to uncover her own internal biases.” Based on the 1928 novel of the same name by D. H. Lawrence.

Horror

Insidious: The Red Door

Starring: Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Sinclair Daniel, Hiam Abbass, and Rose Byrne.

“Josh Lambert (Wilson) heads east to drop his son, Dalton (Simpkins), off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Shea Whigham, Greta Lee, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali, and Oscar Isaac.

“After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Documentary

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Director: Colette Camden

“This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad’s ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.” This Netflix documentary details the life of Caleb Lawrence McGillvary and features some bizarre revelations about the events of bizarre viral popularity.

Classic

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Starring: John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin

“A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors, including a persistent Black Knight, a three-headed giant, a cadre of shrubbery-challenged knights, the perilous Castle Anthrax, a killer rabbit, a house of virgins, and a handful of rude Frenchmen.”

Children & Family

Leo

Starring: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Allison Strong, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, and Nick Swardson.

“Leo the Lizard has been stuck in the same Florida school for decades. When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to freedom, but instead has to rescue his class from their horribly mean substitute teacher.”

Independent

Frybread Face and Me

Starring: Keir Tallman, Charley Hogan, Sarah H. Natani, Martin Sensmeier, Kahara Hodges, and Jeremiah Bitsui.

“Two adolescent Navajo cousins from different worlds bond during a summer herding sheep on their grandmother’s ranch in Arizona while learning more about their family’s past and themselves.”

International

Dampyr (Italy)

Starring: Wade Briggs, Stuart Martin, Frida Gustavsson, Sebastian Croft, Luke Roberts, and David Morrissey.

“Con artist Harlan and his manager pretend to rid small villages of vampires haunting the town, accepting money for their fake services. When faced with defeating actual vampires, Harlan learns he is more than human and must use his newfound powers to destroy an evil master of the night.”

Music & Musical

Matilda the Musical

Starring: Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Emma Thompson.

“Matilda lives with her brother and parents, who are unappreciative of her. She utilises her telekinetic abilities to settle the score after her principal brutally tortures her with the help of her kind-hearted teacher.” Based on the stage musical of the same name by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, which was based on the 1988 novel Matilda by Roald Dahl.

Thriller

Missing

Starring: Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, and Nia Long.

“When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.”

Anime

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Starring: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

“After meeting the woman of his dreams, a charming musician finds himself contending with an army of her ex-boyfriends.” Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels written and drawn by Bryan Lee O’Malley, with the entire main cast from the 2010 film adaptation — Scott Pilgrim vs. the World — reprising their roles. However, the show also serves as both a sequel and remake of the graphic novel and film.”

Netflix Original

The Killer

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

“Solitary, cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool.”

TV Show

Squid Game: The Challenge

Based on: Squid Game; by Hwang Dong-hyuk



“Inspired by the TV series, Squid Game, real-life contestants compete in a series of high-stakes children’s games in pursuit of a $4.56 million cash prize; their strategies will be put to the test, while competitors are eliminated around them.”