Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams. Netflix's expansive content catalogue packs more than just a few fright-filled picks, though only a handful of them are worthy of the title of "Best Horror Movie on Netflix." Those that do make the list include a mix of classics and Netflix originals evoking the spookiest vibes of the season, and some promise to follow you long after the end credits roll. Some may even have you sleeping with the lights on to fend off any monsters lurking in the dark. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to find he must-watch horror movies of the season currently streaming on Netflix.

'Hush' With a 93% critic's rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Hush has been dubbed a "terrific modern slasher" that will have viewers spending "the full two hours in seat-clutching terror." Premiering in 2016, the film follows Maddie Young, a deaf-mute horror author who finds herself in a fight for survival during a home invasion by a masked killer in her remote cabin home. The film is one of director Mike Flanagan's earlier works and came on the heels of the cult classic Oculus. Flanagan has since risen to be regarded as one of the current best directors in the horror genre, with his credits including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and the upcoming The Midnight Club. prevnext

'Fear Street' Trilogy One of the most buzzed about horror titles to come from Netflix in recent years, the Fear Street trilogy brings R.L. Stine's books of the same name to the small screen. Released over the span of three weeks in July 2021, the film series is comprised of three films that take place in various eras – 1994, 1978, and 1666 – and is set in Shadyside, Ohio, where a centuries-long curse has led to countless massacres. The series is co-written and directed by Leigh Janiak, and features a number of talented young actors, including Stranger Things stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink, Community actress Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, and Benjamin Flores Jr. Offering plenty of scares, the Fear Street films are also a fun watch that are reminiscent of '80s and '90s slashers like Scream and Friday the 13. All three films in he trilogy topped the Netflix streaming charts in the U.S. upon their release. prevnext

'Creep' If you're looking for a movie that will make your skin crawl, the hair on the back of your neck stand on end, and have you constantly looking over your shoulder, then look no further than Creep. From director Patrick Brice, Creep was release in 2014 as part of the found footage genre, and it got plenty of people talking once it made its way to Netflix. The film stars Mark Duplass Josef, a man who hires videographer Aaron, portrayed by Brice, to to record his final days, as he has an inoperable brain tumor and wishes to make a movie for his unborn child. It is only once Aaron arrives at Josef's house that things seem a bit stranger and Aaron begins to notice Josef's odd behavior and question his true intentions. The film was dubbed "a deeply uncomfortable yet compelling viewing experience" by critics. If the 2014 film isn't enough to give you nightmares, the followup, Creep 2, just may be enough to keep you up at night. prevnext

'It' Stephen King is known as the King of Horror, and so it comes as little surprise that anything adapting his expansive collection of horror stories would make this list. More than three decades after he released the novel, and following the miniseries adaptation of it, director Andy Muschietti tried his hand at King's It, and it was a massive success in the world of horror. Set in Derry, Maine, the film follows a group of outcast kids dubbed the Loser's Club who find themselves facing off against Pennywise the Dancing Clown, an evil entity who emerges from the sewers every 27 years to feed off the fear of children. Released in 2017, It became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, with its sequel, It: Chapter 2, which is not streaming on Netflix, enjoying similar success. prevnext

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' It was the book series that gave us nightmares as children, and now, Alvin Schwartz's children's book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark lives on the big screen. Released in 2019, the PG-13 film, from director André Øvreda, brings the children's horror stories to life as a group of unsuspecting teens find themselves caught in the middle of the shadow of the Bellows family, which has loomed over the small town of Mill Valley for generations. What happens next is terrorizing face off against some of the scariest creatures imagined by Schwartz as the kids attempt to save themselves from becoming the next victim. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a perfect introduction to horror for younger viewers, as it offers a light dose of suspense and scare, just enough to keep viewers on the edges of their seats and set a creepy mood, but not so scary that it will cause nightmares. prevnext

'The Conjuring 2' No Halloween season is complete without a few ghost stories, and one title on Netflix bears witness to one of the most terrifying, supposedly real-life, hauntings to date: The Conjuring 2. A follow-up to director James Wans' The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2 details the Enfield poltergeist the terrifying series of paranormal events that afflicted the family at the Enfield council house in the '70s. The film brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, who played a hand in investigating the haunting. The film received an 80% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics' consensus dubbing the movie "a superior ghost story told with spine-tingling skill." prevnext

'It Follows' Considered one of the best indie horror films to come out in recent years, It Follows generated plenty of buzz when it debuted at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the movie stars Maika Monroe as Jaime "Jay" Height, a young woman, a young woman who finds herself at the center of a truly bizarre supernatural experience that helped set the film apart from its predecessors. In It Follows, Jay becomes haunted by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter, and the only way to survive is to have sex with somebody else and pass the curse onto them. In short, the film is about a supernatural STD, and it leads to creeping dread and a lasting feeling that somebody, or something, is following you. prevnext