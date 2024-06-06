'The Creep Tapes': Mark Duplass Teases 'Creep' TV Series Adaptation

Duplass reunites with director Patrick Bice for 'The Creep Tapes,' a half-hour series that will focus on tapes found in the killer's vault.

Peachfuzz is back to claim his next victim! Seven years after the Creep franchise saw its last installment with 2017's Creep 2, Mark Duplass announced Tuesday that Creep is creeping back to the screen, but this time the hit found footage psychological horror franchise is getting a TV adaptation, The Creep Tapes.

After teasing Monday that a "big announcement" was coming Tuesday, Duplass confirmed the TV series adaptation in a Tuesday TikTok video, sharing that The Creep Tapes are "coming soon." IndieWire reports that the episodic series, co-created by Duplass and Creep director Patrick Brice, who also directs every episode, has completed production and is currently being shopped to buyers.

The upcoming series "is based on a collection of video tapes in the secret vault of the world's deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer, who hires his victims to film him for the day under false pretenses," Duplass said, adding that "each episode exposes a new victim from one of the fabled 'Creep Tapes.'"

Independently produced by Duplass Brothers Productions, the Creep series launched with the 2014 release of Creep. The found footage film, which marked Brice's directorial debut, was inspired by Brice's experiences on Craigslist and the movies My Dinner with Andre, Misery, and Fatal Attraction. The movie centers around Duplass' Josef, a serial killer who lures unsuspecting videographers to their deaths. Purporting to be dying of cancer, Josef hires videographer Aaron to document his final days. However, as their day unfolds, Josef's behavior grows increasingly erratic and concerning, including his affection for a werewolf mask he dubs Peachfuzz.

Duplass reprised the role for 2017's Creep 2, which saw him use the name Aaron from his previous victim as he claimed another victim in Desiree Akhavan's Sara, a video artist who craves shocking stories.

Both films proved to be major hits, with Creep holding a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and Creep 2 sitting with a rare 100% rating. Amid the success, Duplass previously teased revisiting the series, telling IndieWire in 2020, "if we're going to make a third one, it'd better be super inspired. We are trying and we are putting effort into it, but we are not good enough yet to make it worthwhile, so we are struggling. That's really it."

The Creep Tapes is executive produced by Chris Donlon, who also serves as editor. Along with Mark Duplass, the series was produced by Jay Duplass and Mel Eslyn under Duplass Brothers Productions. The series does not yet have a home or premiere date. Both Creep and Creep 2 are available to stream on Netflix.