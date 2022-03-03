Netflix Just Axed All of Its Marvel Shows

Netflix has officially gotten rid of all of its original Marvel shows. As reported by ComicBook.com reported on the development, the Marvel titles Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher and ABC’s Agents of SHIELD are no longer streaming on Netflix and will be moving to Disney+ in mid-March. The move to Disney+ is a potential sign that could point to those characters’ futures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Please note: Spoilers lie below for various Marvel projects.

Disney’s president of streaming, Michael Paull, framed the impending IP homecoming as a further unification of Marvel’s brand and as an evolution for Disney+. “We have experienced great success with this on Disney Plus across our global markets and will continue that here in the US as well by offering our consumers not only great content, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family,” Paull said.

The full, detailed list of affected Marvel titles includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2), Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2), The Defenders (Limited Series), and The Punisher (Seasons 1-2). It is certainly a surprising move, especially in the case of Daredevil, which TVLine recently reported had re-entered Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming originals list roughly three years after it ended. The show ran from 2015 until 2018, with lead actor Charlie Cox heavily featured in the Defenders crossover series that included the other Marvel characters from their own solo series.

Daredevil‘s big resurgence in popularity came after two of the show’s main characters turned up on Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+’s Hawkeye series. In No Way Home, Cox, who played Daredevil himself — Matt Murdock — turned up as Peter Parker’s lawyer, following his very public reveal as Spider-Man. Over on Hawkeye, Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk, Daredevil’s main antagonist. This time around, he faced off against Jeremy Renner’s Avengers character, Clint Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. While Cox could very well turn up as Daredevil again in the future, the Hawkeye series left Kingpin’s fate in a more permanent place, as it was very strongly implied he is dead.

While the Netflix-produced Marvel shows are leaving, comic book fans may still be able to stream a number of DC Comics series still on the platform, including , The Flash and Supergirl.