Netflix Removing 2 Ashton Kutcher Movies

Ashton Kutcher fans will just have to watch The Ranch again to get their fill of him on Netflix. The streaming service is removing two of the That '70s Show star's biggest movies from the service in August. Both Jobs and Open Season are departing the service next month.

The last day to stream Kutcher's Steve Jobs biopic is Aug. 24. The other film, an oft-forgotten animated movie about a bear (Martin Lawrence) and a deer (Kutcher), won't be available after Aug. 31. (Open Season 2 is also leaving, but Kutcher did not reprise his role as Elliot the deer in that sequel.)

In addition to The Ranch, Netflix also houses the star's latest romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine, co-starring Reese Witherspoon. Netflix is also adding his 2011 movie No Strings Attached back to its catalog on Aug. 1. (No Strings Attached isn't to be confused with Friends With Benefits, which stars Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis.)

Continue on to watch the trailers and learn more about Ashton Kutcher's movies Jobs and Open Season.

Jobs Official Synopsis (via Universal Pictures)

Ashton Kutcher is Steve Jobs, the iconic Apple innovator and groundbreaking entrepreneur. This inspiring and entertaining film chronicles Jobs' early days as a college dropout to his rise as the co-founder of Apple Computer Inc. and forced departure from the company. More than a decade later, Jobs returns and single-handedly sets a course that will turn the once-tiny startup into one of the world's most valuable companies. His epic journey blazes a trail that changes technology – and the world – forever. JOBS is a riveting story of a true American visionary, a man who let nothing stand in the way of greatness. Co-starring Dermot Mulroney, Josh Gad, J. K. Simmons and Matthew Modine.

Open Season Official Synopsis (via Sony Pictures)

In Sony Pictures Animation's first feature film, the animated action adventure comedy Open Season, the odd are about to get even. Boog (Martin Lawrence), a domesticated grizzly bear with no survival skills, has his perfect world turned upside down when he meets Elliot (Ashton Kutcher) a scrawny, fast-talking mule deer. When Elliot convinces Boog to leave his cushy home in a park ranger's garage to try a taste of the great outdoors, things quickly spiral out of control. Relocated to the forest with open season only three days away, Boog and Elliot must acclimate in a hurry. They must join forces to unite the woodland creatures and take the forest back!