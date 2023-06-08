Why Demi Moore Marrying Ashton Kutcher Was Hard for Her Daughter

Tallulah Willis recalled her mother, Demi Moore's, early relationship with Ashton Kutcher and how it impacted her psyche. "It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton," Tallulah, 29, said at the June 5 Stars on Mars premiere, per Page Six. "It was a moment, a lot going on, and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I'm still unpacking." The fact that Tallulah, whose father is Bruce Willis, has spoken so openly about this time in her life is not a first for her. While appearing at a Red Table Talk in 2019 along with Demi and her sister Rumer Willis, she stated that she felt "very forgotten" throughout the Ghost actress' relationship with the alum of That '70s Show. "Everyone left the house, and it was just me living there," Tallulah explained before adding about her mom, "I know that she does [love me], one hundred percent, but in that moment, you're hurt, and you can't fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you, and would choose others more than you."

In 2005, Demi and Ashton tied the knot, going on to divorce in 2011. Ten years later, Ashton said he remains in touch with Demi's daughters, Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout. "I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls," the Jobs actor said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in February 2020. "I love them, and I'm never going to stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them." Kutcher moved on with Mila Kunis, with whom he shares his daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6. Another ex-husband of Moore, Bruce, 68, remarried in 2009 to Emma Heming. The couple have two daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

Over the years, Bruce and Moore, 60, have maintained a close relationship as co-parents, and the "Ghost" actress has offered her support to him as he continues to cope with his recent diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. In September 2019, Moore told WSJ Magazine that she and Kutcher were "friendly" but "not hanging out." According to an Esquire interview conducted years after Moore wrote about Kutcher in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, the actor admitted he was "f— pissed" about its release in an Esquire interview. Still, he continues to praise Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout. "I wouldn't have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn't [love them]," Kutcher told the outlet in January. In Tallulah's case, she noted at the Stars on Mars event that she has "found the other side" of her family issues. "I really love myself now," she added, "and I love my family."