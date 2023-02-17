Ashton Kutcher Swears He Has Good Reason for Putting Orange Juice in Coffee

Ashton Kutcher once tried to change the future with his support of tech startups, but now he's moving on. He wants to change the way we take our coffee. During a stop on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, the Your Place Or Mine star said he puts orange juice in coffee instead of creamers.

Kutcher, 45, played Kelly Clarkson's "Obsessions" game, which gave him the opportunity to sell viewers on this radical idea. "I'm not big on creamers. I don't like creamers. I usually drink black coffee. That is my go-to: black coffee," Kutcher told Clarkson. "But, occasionally, I like light roast black coffee and one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it. And it's one of the things that make... It's the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you're drinking coffee."

The citrus flavor helps cancel out the "burnt sense" of black coffee for Kutcher. "So if I ever have like a medium roast coffee and I'm like, 'Ah, I really would prefer this be a little bit more light roast,' I take just a splash, not very much, a splash of orange juice and it brights up the coffee," the former That '70s Show star said. "And gives it a little bit of sweetness."

Clarkson thought the idea was a little gross, but she agreed to try it out. "Just a splash, don't go overboard," he told the host.

Kutcher is on the talk show (and podcast) circuit to promote his newest movie, Your Place or Mine. In the Netflix rom-com, he and Reese Witherspoon play best friends who swap houses for a week. The film was written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada) and hit Netflix on Feb. 10.

During the film's premiere, Kutcher and Witherspoon posed for photos that went viral because they awkwardly stood next to each other. While on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kutcher said they were afraid to start a rumor they were having an affair. "Here's the thing, if I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her. The rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her," Kutcher insisted, notes Entertainment Tonight.

"If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there's no chance that, like, that could be the rumor, the rumor is we don't like each other," he continued. "Reese and I are really good friends. We're really close. I don't have to defend that. I don't have to defend it."

While on The Today Show, Witherspoon revealed that Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, also thought the two looked unnecessarily awkward. "She even emailed us last night. She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,'" Witherspoon recalled.