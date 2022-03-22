Netflix Adds Its First-Ever Comedy Special From Beloved Movie Star

Netflix is expanding its comedy offerings with a new standup special from David Spade, the streamer announced Tuesday. Nothing Personal, filmed at Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, premieres on Tuesday, April 26, and Netflix teases Spade proves “no topic is off-limits” in the special, “from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs.”

Nothing Personal is Spade’s first standup special for Netflix, but the comedian has starred in many past specials, including most recently on Comedy Central with David Spade: My Fake Problems. Spade also has a history with Netflix, starring in the streamer’s original comedy The Wrong Missy, which quickly became the number one movie on the platform after its 2020 release. Spade has also appeared in Netflix’s original comedy Father of the Year, as well as The Do-Over, in which he starred opposite Adam Sandler and Paula Patton in one of the streamer’s biggest original movie premieres.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spade also took his comedy chops to Bachelor in Paradise last summer, starring as a guest host following the departure of longtime host Chris Harrison. “Bachelor Nation is so opinionated, so for them to accept that I was there was a big relief, because I didn’t really think, ‘Oh, what if they hate me?’” he told Entertainment Tonight in August. “They’ve had Chris for so long and I’m just going in like, ‘beep bop boop,’ just being stupid.”

Spade also reflected at the time about the nature of comedy amid complaints about “cancel culture” in an August interview for Variety. “It’s very dicey. It’s very tricky. You used to have to say anything to go as far as you could, to push the envelope, to get attention, and people would be like, ‘I like this guy. He’s pushing it.’ And in comedy clubs, audiences really appreciate that … Now you say the one wrong move and you’re canceled,” he said. “It’s a very tough world out there.”

“I think all the comedians have gotten together, in a way, to say we just have to keep doing what we were doing, and the people that come to the shows will appreciate it,” he continued. “But you get an outsider that comes in and goes, ‘I was so offended.’ The intent is not to be mean … If the intent is to do it as a joke or a spin on something, and it is mean to people, but you’re just making fun of that, I don’t think that’s horrible. I’ve been in the business doing it for 20 years, so I hope comics are allowed to be comics. I really hope so.”