David Spade Reveals If He'd Return to Host 'Bachelor in Paradise' Again

✖

David Spade is one of the many celebrities who were tapped to host the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, which airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on ABC. He made his debut during the Season 7 premiere. Even though he only just made his debut on the program, there's already talk about whether he should take on the role full-time. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Spade opened up about the opportunity and addressed whether he would return to host the show again.

Spade was tapped to guest host BiP in the wake of Chris Harrison's exit from the Bachelor franchise. Bachelor Nation certainly had its fair share of opinions regarding the longtime host's exit from the franchise. So, Spade was a bit hesitant about stepping into Harrison's shoes on BiP. Still, he told ET that he got an incredibly positive reception from Bachelor Nation amid the hosting shake-up. "Bachelor Nation is so opinionated, so for them to accept that I was there was a big relief, because I didn't really think, 'Oh, what if they hate me?'" he told the outlet. "They've had Chris for so long and I'm just going in like, 'beep bop boop,' just being stupid."

Since Harrison did exit the franchise, there has been some speculation about who will replace him on BiP (and on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette). Would Spade step into Harrison's shoes on a full-time basis? The Joe Dirt star did say that he was satisfied with appearing on only two episodes of BiP, noting that hosting is a bit harder than it looks.

"It's my kind of style because a lot of people watch it like the way I was acting, just kind of goofing around with it," he added. "I liked it. I only did two. It was still hard. Things that are hard are hard, you know? You can quote me. The other ones are longer. Two is pretty fun. I liked it." Harrison announced that he was leaving the Bachelor franchise in early June. The announcement came after he came under fire for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's alleged pre-show racist actions during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay for Extra.

Harrison later apologized and appeared on Good Morning America in order to address the matter. He told host Michael Strahan, "I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it." While he shared that he would be taking a temporary step back from the franchise amid the scandal, that move was later made permanent upon his exit.