Infamous Banned 'Powerpuff Girls' Episode Is Now Streaming

The Powerpuff Girls is now available to stream on Netflix! The classic Cartoon Network series is often available on different streaming platforms in the U.S., but this latest appearance on Netflix has a reason to celebrate. The infamous "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" episode, written as a tribute to the great rock operas, was included. It never aired on Cartoon Network and did not surface in the U.S. until 2009.

In "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey," Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles find themselves tricked by a gnome. He offered them peace in Townsville, but they had to give up their powers in exchange. They learned about his evil plan and tried to outsmart him. The episode is filled with songs performed and written in the style of The Who's Tommy, Pink Floyd's The Wall, Jesus Christ Superstar, and other rock operas. The title itself is a reference to the Tommy song "See Me, Feel Me."

I spoke too soon! The full show is up on Netflix now, including the episode "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" in season 5 which isn't on HBO Max https://t.co/zlMHYtnEe1 pic.twitter.com/q2zLLzwuPu — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) April 4, 2023

The Powerpuff Girls resurfaced on Netflix in April. This wouldn't be that notable, since the show is also streaming on Max. But the Twitter page @AnimationonMax noted that "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" is on Netflix, despite missing from Max. It's unclear why Cartoon Network's parent company, now Warner Bros. Discovery, wouldn't include the episode on its own platform.

"See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" was supposed to air on Cartoon Network in February 2004. However, the episode was pulled from the schedule. Cartoon Network claimed that some metal beams in destroyed buildings looked like crosses. One of the hippies also looked like Jesus Christ. Another theory is that the strobe effects in the "Hear Me Fathers" scene caused the episode to be withdrawn (similar to the infamous Pokémon Porygon episode).

The episode aired in other countries around the world between 2003 and 2006. (The episode even aired in Canada in 2004.) It finally surfaced in the U.S. on DVD. Since then, the episode has been available to download on digital platforms. It was also included when The Powerpuff Girls was available on Amazon's Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix in the past.

Netflix is also home to the Powerpuff Girls specials 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas (2003) and The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! (2008). The 2016-2019 reboot series, also titled The Powerpuff Girls, is only available to stream on Max. Unfortunately, the 2002 feature film The Powerpuff Girls Movie isn't available on either platform. Another reboot, this time involving creator Craig McCracken, was announced last year.