Dove Cameron Shares the Real Reason for 'Powerpuff Girls' Pilot Reshoot

✖

Dove Cameron is opening up about her role as Bubble in the live-action Powerpuff Girls on The CW. Starring alongside Chloe Bennet as Blossom and Yana Perrault as Buttercup, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight she was still thrilled to be taking on the iconic role even after CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told TVLine the pilot was being reshot for being "too campy" after a script leak.

While Cameron said she can't quite give details on the changes that are still underway, she called the reshoot "such a funny thing." She explained, "They didn't decide to rework the pilot because the script leaked. I just need to say that that wasn't what happened. We had to reshoot it anyway for a couple of reasons."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron)

Because The Powerpuff Girls is "tonally very specific," it's been important for everyone to get it right and make sure "that is translates" into the new format. "It's so specific," she said. "To modernize it and to make it fit like, a bunch of different things that don't normally go together, it's just kind of like a puzzle piece. So we're removing some elements and we're replacing others. I think the script is going to get another whack, and it's just going to be a slightly different approach but everything else is going to stay the same."

Cameron added that she's "never reshot a pilot before," but was "actually very excited" at the shot to give her performance a second go. "You never get to do that as an actor, go back and be like, 'What would I have done differently?'" Taking on the sweet and spicy character of Bubbles has been "so much fun," Cameron gushed, and gives her extra energy moving forward with the project.

"I feel like my whole career, I've been told that I'm very, like, cartoon-ish in the way that I express [myself]," she said with a laugh. "I just feel very involved in life. And so to be able to have free rein, to bring a beloved character to life that I love so much in a reality that is so obviously based in reality, but it's so fantastical and over the top and ridiculous, and to have Diablo Cody at the helm, and shoot it with other girls…we just have so much fun."

Cameron called the show "exactly what [she] would want it to be," and said she was "very excited" to have everyone see how it comes together. "I mean, what is more fun than flying around Townsville and having it look like Townsville and fighting... I can't say what we're fighting, but what's more fun than that?" she said. "That's the coolest job ever."