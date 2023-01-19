'Gossip Girl' Reboot Ending at HBO Max

The Gossip Girl reboot will end with its second season. The Jan. 26 episode will serve as the series finale. Gossip Girl launched in July 2021, and was packed with references to the original CW series, even though it followed an all-new cast of Manhattan private school students.

Gossip Girl started off promisingly, and earned HBO Max's most-watched opening weekend for an original series at the time, notes Deadline. HBO Max then gave it a quick Season 2 renewal before the second half of Season 1 premiered. However, interest in the revival continued waning, even if the early reviews for Season 2 were great. Season 2 premiered on Dec. 1, with new episodes released on Thursdays.

"We are very grateful to showrunner/executive producer Joshua Safran, and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard," HBO Max said in a statement Thursday. "Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing, and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience."

The new series was developed by Joshua Safran, who was an executive producer of the original series. The CW series was developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who were credited as executive producers on the revival. Cecily von Ziegesar's Gossip Girl novels serve as the inspiration for the franchise. Warner Bros. Television Studios and CBS Studios were the main studios behind the show.

Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Jonathan Fernandez, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, Jason Gotay, Todd Almond, Laura Benanti, Gracue Duah, and Megan Ferguson made up the main ensemble cast. Kristen Bell returned as the voice of "Gossip Girl." A handful of original Gossip Girl actors made cameos, including Michelle Trachtenberg and Wallace Shawn.

Safran confirmed that Gossip Girl would not be returning in his own statement Thursday. He said the producers will try to find a new home for the series, but that could be challenging. "We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill bottle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs," Safran wrote. "Thank you for watching, and I hope you'll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo."