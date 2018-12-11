Netflix’s Savage ‘Gossip Girl’ Description Has Fans’ Seal of Approval

Netflix had a truly savage description of Gossip Girl up on the series' page, and it has fans' seal of approval.

One description of the young adult drama reads, "Rich, unreasonably attractive private school students do horrible, scandalous things to each other. Repeatedly."

Fans have since been commenting on the brutal verbiage, with many praising just how "Gossip Girl" it really is.

Netflix: “let’s get someone who fuckin hates Gossip Girl to write the description of Gossip Girl” pic.twitter.com/BewiyilXmK — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) December 11, 2018

"The Netflix description for Gossip Girl really is my aesthetic, tbh," one fan joked. "I'll watch/read anything that resembles that jdhdhdf."

"I always thought the Gossip Girl description on netflix was on spot lmaoo," another fan joked, while someone else tweeted, "Like Twitter is just now noticing the Gossip Girl description on Netflix? What is this? 2014?"

#RealisticYA *pitching to @netflix* "Teenage heroine, born rich and white and beautiful, recognizes her privilege and decides to not worry about the petty conflicts between her and her equally privileged friends. Zero drama ensues." #GossipGirl pic.twitter.com/oJ5wdctGOH — Realistic YA Plots (@realisticYAplot) December 11, 2018

Eventually the streaming serivce adjusted the description to read, "A group of hyperprivileged Manhattan private-school kids seem to get away with everything. Except an anonymous blogger is watching their every move."

Fans quickly pointed out the change, and some compelled the streaming giant to bring back the original, with one UK resident that British version of Netflix did not have the same savage description.

Netflix’s updated & unbiased summary for Gossip Girl makes me want to watch it even less. pic.twitter.com/trepBYkKUz — Christopher Hudson (@chrishudsonjr) December 11, 2018

Gossip Girl aired on The CW for six seasons (from 2007-2012), and starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle and Jessica Szohr.

Actress Kristen Bell voiced Gossip Girl, the mysterious blogger/narrator of the series, who turned out to be a very unsuspecting character from the main cast in the finale.

I don’t even know why my ass be asking for Netflix recommendations I know dam well imma restart gossip girl or the vampire diaries or someshit all over again — BELA (@isabelaseraffim) December 11, 2018

During its time, Gossip Girl was nominated for multiple awards, winning a total of 18 Teen Choice Awards. Among its wins are Blake Lively for Choice TV Actress Drama, Chace Crawford for Choice TV Breakout Male, and Hilary Duff for Choice Female Scene Stealer.

All six seasons of Gossip Girl are currently streaming on Netflix.