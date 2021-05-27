'Gossip Girl' Reboot Releases First Teaser Trailer

✖

The first look at the Gossip Girl reboot has been released and fans are headed back to the upper east side of Manhattan. At first glance, the new class of rich and wealthy teens in New York's elite will stick to what the popular teen drama is known for: staying on top of the trends with the latest phones and following the most timely beauty fads as well as keeping the gossip pot stirred with fancy cocktails and fleeting relationships. The brief trailer ends with, "Text me. +1 (917) 809-4277. XOXO, Gossip Girl (US/Canada only)."

When fans texted the number listed, they were sent a link along with a message saying, "So happy to hear from you. Consider this the Gossip Girl hotline, and you better believe things are about to get hot this summer. I can't wait to show you what I've been cooking up." The automated text went on to allude that there will be a "little treat" coming on Friday, which could mean the first trailer might finally be on its way.

(US/Canada only 💋) pic.twitter.com/s5R9d0tR8d — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) May 27, 2021

For those hoping to see original cast members like Penn Badgley, Blake Lively, and Leighton Meester, series creator Josh Schwartz says that ship has sailed. However, he promises that the new cast will offer another interesting and creative perspective that takes the same juicy dirt through today's lens. "We felt like a version that was just our cast grown up...it didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense, so it felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we are all Gossip Girl now, in our own way, that we are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state, and how that's evolved, and how that has morphed and mutated and telling that story through a new generation of upper east side high school kids felt like the right time," Schwartz previously explained.

"I mean, if they [the original cast] want to be involved in some way, we reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved, but we certainly didn't want to make it contingent upon them," he said. "And you know, they played those characters for six years and if they felt like they're good with that, we wanted to respect that but obviously any time anybody wants...it'd be great to see them again." The Gossip Girl reboot is expected to arrive on HBO Max in July 2021.