Netflix Is Adding One of 2023's Biggest Movies on Halloween

Netflix is adding a lot of great movies this month, and on Halloween streamer will be launching one of 2023's biggest movies. Starting on Oct. 31, Netflix users will be able to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the 2023 sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film was just released in theaters back in June and is one of the most successful films of the year both financially and critically.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Marvel's Earth-1610 Spider-Man, Miles Morales, as he continues to wrestle with his life as a web-slinging hero, while having to navigate the multiverse wherein he's discovered many, MANY other Spider-Men. Once again, his friend Gwen Stacy, AKA Spider-Gwen, is alongside to help, but the pair soon learn they've met a surprisingly formidable foe... the Spot. Shameik Moore once again voices Miles, with Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), Brian Tyree Henry (Miles' dad Jeff Morales), Lauren Vélez (Miles' mom Rio Morales), Jake Johnson (Earth 616B Peter Parker/Spider-Man), and Mahershala Ali (Miles' uncle Aaron Davis/The Prowler) all returning to voice their roles from the previous film, as well. Newcomers this time around include Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Shea Whigham, Greta Lee, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali, and Oscar Isaac.

In a June interview with Esquire, Moore opened up about his role as Miles/Spider-Man, and reveal that he has always "loved" the character. "I used to play the video games on the Game Boy. I would watch it on Disney XD. I've seen a lot of those Spider-Man cartoons. I feel like I've seen them all." He added with a laugh, "The Ultimate Spider-Man-that was the one with the wings."

He also went on share that he was very excited about getting to see so many different Spider-Men on-screen on the new film. "Yeah, it was about Spider-Man the franchise-and it obviously opens up the conversation about them transitioning to live action. It's nice. Honestly, it was surprising. I didn't know until I saw it what they were really planning. I only know my lines. Miles is in a lot of the movie, so I knew a lot of the movie, but I didn't know." He then quipped, "They're good at keeping secrets over there, seriously."