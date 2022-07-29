Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 29)

The final days of July are here, and before Netflix jumps into its August 2022 content list, it is making a few final additions from its July 2022 content list. This weekend, the streamer will help subscribers beat the daunting summer hope with hours of in-home entertainment, as eight new titles are set to arrive in the streaming library. The new additions include seven new Netflix original series and films, including everything from the new original anime series Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time to the Neil Patrick Harris-starring series Uncoupled. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time' Netflix's anime catalogue is expanding this week with the addition of Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time. Scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 29 and acting as a spinoff of one of Japan's longest-running anime franchises, Detective Conan, Zero's Tea Time Rei Furuya, the triple agent of the National Police Agency Security Bureau Security Planning, Chiyoda Division. He is also known as famed detective Kogoro Mori's disciple, Toru Amuro, or Bourbon, a man clad in black. Toru Furuya reprises his role as the voice of Tooru Amuro for the series, with Mikiko Enomoto and Asako Dodo also part of the voice cast.

'Fanático' One teen will look to become his own idol when Netflix's newest Spnaish drama Fanático arrives this weekend. Premiering on Friday, the new Netflix original follows Lazaro, a teen who seizes the opportunity to escape his mundane life when Quimera, Spain's biggest music star, accidentally dies during a concert. Fanático is directed by Roger Gual and created by Dani del Águila, Federico Maniá Sibona, and Yago de Torres.

'Uncoupled' A New York City real estate broker will have his life turned upside down when Netflix highly-anticipated new series Uncoupled premieres on Friday. The new series stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a New York City real estate broker who seems to have the perfect life until his boyfriend of 17 years abruptly moves out, forcing Michael to confront two different nightmares – "losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City." The eight-part series is from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman and also stars Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden. André De Shields, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Peter Porte, and Stephanie Faracy.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/29/22

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Entitled – NETFLIX FILM

Purple Hearts – NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/31/22

The Wretched

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend marks the end of July, and in true Netflix fashion, the end of the month will be marred by an exodus of titles from the streaming library. As Netflix preps its catalogue for dozens of new arrivals in August, more than a dozen titles will exit the library this weekend. Leaving 7/31/22

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail