58 Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in July 2025

Dozens of new TV shows and movies are streaming on Netflix next month, including several new and returning Netflix originals.

On Wednesday, the streamer unveiled its complete list of new TV series and movies arriving in July 2025. Along with titles like The Notebook and Yellowjackets Season 2, next month will also make nearly 60 new and returning Netflix originals available for streaming.

Perhaps most exciting among July’s lineup originals are sequels to two hit films. On July 2, The Old Guard 2, a follow-up to Gina Prince-Bythewood’s 2020 Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne-starring film, will debut. A few weeks later, the anticipated Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler in a sequel to the beloved 1996 movie, premieres.

Elsewhere in the month, The Sandman Season 2, with Part 1 arriving July 3 followed by Part 2 on July 24, with a special episode airing later in the month. Netflix will also drop several new installments of its Trainwreck docuseries, while also premiering new documentaries such as All the Sharks, Apocalypse in the Tropics, and Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes.

While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in July 2025.

Avail. 7/1/25

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Insider accounts and never-seen-before footage tell the story of the 7/7 bombings on London’s transport network in 2005 — and its explosive aftermath.

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring tell-all interviews with insiders and former staff, this exposé traces American Apparel’s journey from fashion phenomenon to financial flop.

Avail. 7/2/25

The Old Guard 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In a thrilling 2024 Tour de France, larger teams dominate while smaller ones struggle to survive — and recent injuries cast a long shadow for some.

Avail. 7/3/25

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Narrated by Uma Thurman, the film follows Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s intense journey and preparations as they train for their historic trilogy fight, airing live on Netflix on July 11th.

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

Avail. 7/4/25

All the Sharks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

All the Sharks is a thrilling new competition series where four teams of passionate shark experts embark on the ultimate adventure to find and photograph the most sharks. Racing against time – and each other – teams dive deep into the world’s most spectacular shark habitats, all in hopes of winning a $50,000 prize for their chosen marine charity. Over six action-packed episodes, they’ll travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific where they’ll come face to toothy face with incredible species like the critically endangered Great Hammerhead and the remarkable walking Epaulette Shark. Blending breath-taking visuals, “fin-tastic’ shark facts, and stunning underwater encounters, All the Sharks is a fun, fast-paced journey into the misunderstood world of sharks —showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever.

Avail. 7/5/25

The Summer Hikaru Died (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 7/8/25

Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ready to step into the dating world, lifelong singles get expert help for style, health and confidence. Will they manage hiccups on their way to love?

Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sharp jokes meet savage roasts as Nate Jackson blends his infamous crowd work with takes on topics from judgment-free gyms to catfishing.

Quarterback: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

From stunning wins to crushing losses, the hit series returns to give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff on and off the field during the 2024-25 NFL season.

Trainwreck: The Real Project X (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A night of drunken chaos rocks a quiet Dutch town in this shocking documentary about a teen’s birthday invite that accidentally went viral on Facebook.

Avail. 7/9/25

Building The Band — NETFLIX SERIES

Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection and chemistry. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, emotional stakes, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A top Mexican police unit hunts U.S. fugitives fleeing across the border, grappling with lies and crime in this gripping series based on true events.

Under a Dark Sun (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he’s actually her father.

Ziam (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

In a fight for survival against a horrifying army of zombies, a former Muay Thai fighter must use skill, speed and grit to save his wife — and his life.

Avail. 7/10/25

7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Forget the Seven Dwarfs — here come the 7 Bears! This lovable pack of furballs is putting a fuzzy twist on the classic fairy tales you thought you knew.

Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

When a mysterious brick wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbors to get out alive.

Leviathan (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Set in an alternate steampunk past, an Austrian fugitive prince and a Scottish airman in disguise embark on an unexpected quest to prevent a world war.

Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Two Israeli actors embark on an unforgettable road trip across Central Asia to learn more about themselves and the people they encounter along the way.

Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Avail. 7/11/25

Aap Jaisa Koi (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Shrirenu lives by tradition. Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds — awkward, sweet but shadowed by patriarchy.

Almost Cops (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

When an overeager community officer and a reckless ex-detective are forced to team up, plenty of chaos ensues on the streets of Rotterdam.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headline a historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden. Presented by Most Valuable Promotions.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

Madea packs her best floral dresses and a whole lot of chaos when the Simmons family heads to the Bahamas for her grandniece’s whirlwind wedding.

Avail. 7/14/25

Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When does a democracy end, and a theocracy begin? In Apocalypse in the Tropics, director Petra Costa takes us on a decade-long journey through the spiritual and political upheaval of Brazil. What begins as a search for signs of life in a fragile democracy transforms into a deeper inquiry into the seductions of power, prophecy and belief. Costa gains extraordinary access to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former President Jair Bolsonaro and the nation’s magnetic televangelist Silas Malafaia. More than a chronicle of political change, Apocalypse in the Tropics is a cinematic investigation of the fault lines that emerge when religion fuels political ambition.

With the savage clarity that defined her Academy Award–nominated The Edge of Democracy, Costa documents a time of kaleidoscopic confusion and fear with intimate observational filmmaking that braids together the personal, the historic and the mythic. As faith shifts from private refuge to public battleground, Brazil holds a mirror to a world where democracies are being tested by the power of prophecy.

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 7/15/25

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A homemade flying saucer lifts off, and a 6-year-old boy might be inside. National panic ensues — but what truly happened? This documentary investigates.

Avail. 7/16/25

Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This true-crime series investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family’s tireless search for answers.

Avail. 7/17/25

Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES

A recently widowed workaholic clumsily navigates life with his kids, guided by his late wife’s online tips. Can he ace this crash course in parenthood?

Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

During the election campaign, the Urban Guard expands and Felipe is recruited by Intelligence. The city isn’t ready — but neither are they.

UNTAMED — NETFLIX SERIES

A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

Avail. 7/18/25

Almost Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

A Brazilian dad meets his match in his daughter’s Argentine in-laws — where a trip to Bariloche spirals into a comedy of local pride and competition.

Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

When his wife Agustina falls into delirium, a professor delves into her dark past to piece together her story and uncover the cause of her madness.

I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary explores Yurena’s meteoric rise to fame as Tamara, the media frenzy she faced in the 2000s and the present-day lives of her TV rivals.

Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Set deep in the chaos of the early 2000s, this series reimagines the life of pop icon Tamara — and her metamorphosis into Yurena — as never seen before.

Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Whether it’s the police, the evil eye or a badly timed lost voice, comedian Vir Das explores how embracing foolishness has led him to shared happiness.

Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

A man who poured his life savings into a new apartment discovers its walls are full of disturbing noises, hostile neighbors and unsettling secrets.

Avail. 7/22/25

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This tell-all documentary investigates an early 2000s reality show about private eye moms and the drug scandal that sabotaged the series and its stars.

Avail. 7/23/25

Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From critical emergencies to the operating room, this documentary series follows London’s trauma units as they treat the most severely injured.

Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a young woman discovers a long-buried secret about her past, she must trace back a collection of letters to their writers to uncover the truth.

Avail. 7/24/25

A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

When an unidentified disease starts to upend her life, a socialite must unravel the mystery behind it — before her whole sense of self falls apart.

Hitmakers — NETFLIX SERIES

Creativity and ego collide in this all-access reality series that follows a group of gifted songwriters as they pen hits for music’s biggest stars.

My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

When My Melody’s visit to the Cloud Kingdom leads to a whirlwind of trouble, can she, Kuromi and their friends save their home before it’s too late?

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

Avail. 7/25/25

Happy Gilmore 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Happy Gilmore returns!

Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

As illegal firearms flood into a gun-free South Korea, a resolute cop and a cunning arms broker find themselves at odds in a tense showdown.

The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/29/25

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When 20-year old Matty Roberts creates a Facebook event inviting people to storm the classified Air Force facility Area 51 in the Nevada desert, the post quickly goes viral, with hundreds and then thousands saying they’ll join the event that stated “They can’t stop all of us”.

WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

Avail. 7/30/25

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, this chilling new chapter of Conversations with a Killer delves into one of the most infamous cases in American history: the 44-caliber killer, David Berkowitz.

Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A woman trapped in a controlling marriage finds solace in a secret affair with a younger man until it spirals into a dangerous game of survival.

Avail. 7/31/25

An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

When a cynical law student in search of inspiration joins a band of anarchists, he becomes entangled in a web of crime where he is more pawn than player.

Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES

An aspiring drummer suddenly loses her spot in the band. But when a brilliant musician recruits her for his new band, her life takes a passionate turn.

Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES

When her husband leaves her for another woman, a resilient Southern mom starts over with the support of her loving, but unfiltered family.

Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Desperate to pay for her daughter’s life-saving surgery, devout ex-cop Babalwa turns to an unholy savior to help her plan a daring heist.

The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode — NETFLIX SERIES

In this standalone episode, a journalist whose work has left him feeling hopeless about the world has a life-altering 24 hours after crossing paths with Death on her day off.