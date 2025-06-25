107 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in July 2025

Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in July 2025.
While some new content will premiere on July 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Some of the upcoming additions include Mom Seasons 1 through 8, Yellowjackets Season 2, and all eight seasons of Portlandia, as well as beloved films including The Notebook, White Chicks, and the Jaws films. Several Netflix originals will also debut, such as The Sandman Season 2, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding, and Happy Gilmore 2.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July.
Avail. 7/1/25
17 Again
Annie (1982)
Blow
Born on the Fourth of July
Captain Phillips
The Deer Hunter
Friday Night Lights
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Horrible Bosses
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mom: Seasons 1-8
The Notebook
Pacific Rim
PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
The Sweetest Thing
Tangerine
V for Vendetta
White Chicks
Yellowjackets: Season 2
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/2/25
The Old Guard 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/3/25
Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/4/25
All the Sharks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/5/25
The Summer Hikaru Died (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 7/8/25
A Star Is Born (2018)
Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Quarterback: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2
Trainwreck: The Real Project X (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/9/25
Building The Band — NETFLIX SERIES
The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Mad Max: Fury Road
Under a Dark Sun (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ziam (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/10/25
7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Leviathan (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3
Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/11/25
Aap Jaisa Koi (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Almost Cops (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/14/25
Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 7/15/25
Entitled: Season 1
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/16/25
Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mamma Mia!
Wanted
Avail. 7/17/25
Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES
Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
UNTAMED — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/18/25
Almost Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/19/25
Eight for Silver
Avail. 7/21/25
The Hunting Wives: Season 1
The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 7/22/25
Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/23/25
Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hightown: Seasons 1-3
House of Lies: Seasons 1-5
Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/24/25
A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Hitmakers — NETFLIX SERIES
My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/25/25
Happy Gilmore 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/28/25
The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 7/29/25
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 7/30/25
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/31/25
An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES
Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES
Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode — NETFLIX SERIES
