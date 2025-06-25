107 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in July 2025

Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in July 2025.

While some new content will premiere on July 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

Some of the upcoming additions include Mom Seasons 1 through 8, Yellowjackets Season 2, and all eight seasons of Portlandia, as well as beloved films including The Notebook, White Chicks, and the Jaws films. Several Netflix originals will also debut, such as The Sandman Season 2, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding, and Happy Gilmore 2.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July.

Avail. 7/1/25

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/2/25

The Old Guard 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/3/25

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/4/25

All the Sharks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/5/25

The Summer Hikaru Died (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 7/8/25

A Star Is Born (2018)

Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Quarterback: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2

Trainwreck: The Real Project X (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/9/25

Building The Band — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Mad Max: Fury Road

Under a Dark Sun (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ziam (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/10/25

7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Leviathan (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3

Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/11/25

Aap Jaisa Koi (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Almost Cops (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/14/25

Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 7/15/25

Entitled: Season 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/16/25

Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

Avail. 7/17/25

Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES

Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

UNTAMED — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/18/25

Almost Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/19/25

Eight for Silver

Avail. 7/21/25

The Hunting Wives: Season 1

The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 7/22/25

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/23/25

Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hightown: Seasons 1-3

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/24/25

A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Hitmakers — NETFLIX SERIES

My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/25/25

Happy Gilmore 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/28/25

The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 7/29/25

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 7/30/25

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/31/25

An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES

Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES

Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode — NETFLIX SERIES

