46 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in July 2025

Dozens of titles will stream on Netflix next month, but several others will also get the boot.
The streaming service just released its list of titles leaving its catalog in July 2025. Fans of This Is Us, 13 Going on 30, The Twilight Saga, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in July 2025. Some exciting additions include Yellowjackets Season 2, Happy Gilmore 2, and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding.
Leaving 7/1/25
13 Going on 30
28 Days
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Annabelle
Colombiana
Constantine
Couples Retreat
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Do the Right Thing
Draft Day
Dune: Part Two
Friends with Money
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
The Net
The Nun
Obsessed
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Resident Evil: Retribution
Runaway Jury
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sisters
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 7/3/25
Insecure: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 7/4/25
80 for Brady
Leaving 7/5/25
The Addams Family
Leaving 7/8/25
This Is Us: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 7/13/25
Life or Something Like It
Leaving 7/15/25
Barbie
Leaving 7/16/25
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Leaving 7/22/25
Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 7/25/25
Scream VI
Leaving 7/26/25
Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 7/28/25
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Leaving 7/30/25
The Kingdom
