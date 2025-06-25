46 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in July 2025

Dozens of titles will stream on Netflix next month, but several others will also get the boot.

The streaming service just released its list of titles leaving its catalog in July 2025. Fans of This Is Us, 13 Going on 30, The Twilight Saga, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in July 2025. Some exciting additions include Yellowjackets Season 2, Happy Gilmore 2, and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding.

Leaving 7/1/25

13 Going on 30

28 Days

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Annabelle

Colombiana

Constantine

Couples Retreat

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Do the Right Thing

Draft Day

Dune: Part Two

Friends with Money

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

The Net

The Nun

Obsessed

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Resident Evil: Retribution

Runaway Jury

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sisters

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 7/3/25

Insecure: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/4/25

80 for Brady

Leaving 7/5/25

The Addams Family

Leaving 7/8/25

This Is Us: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 7/13/25

Life or Something Like It

Leaving 7/15/25

Barbie

Leaving 7/16/25

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Leaving 7/22/25

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 7/25/25

Scream VI

Leaving 7/26/25

Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 7/28/25

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving 7/30/25

The Kingdom

