‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Premiere Features Heartbreaking Twist

Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva have dropped on Paramount+, and a heartbreaking twist was included.

The new NCIS spinoff sees Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo on-screen together as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David for the first time since 2013.

In the premiere episode, “No Country is Safe,” fans get a little bit more information about the long-awaited reunion between the former NCIS agents in 2020. Unfortunately, their reunion was somewhat sidetracked. In a video Ziva was watching at her therapist’s office, Ziva and Tali are crossing a tarmac outside a military base, and Ziva believes she hears a gunshot, so she immediately grabs her sidearm and aims for an assailant who wasn’t there. As nearby MPs train their firearms on her, Ziva surrenders and drops her weapon, looking up at Tali, who is frightened and confused.

L-R Cote De Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Considering all that Ziva had gone through over the years, including nearly dying in an explosion and having to give up her daughter to protect her, not to mention all that she went through while at NCIS, it’s not surprising that she would have PTSD. It would be surprising if she didn’t. Luckily, in the present, she seems to be doing better, and even waved off the sound of a gunshot as what it truly was: a car backfiring.

Not everything about the premiere was heartbreaking, though. Fans did see Tiva as co-parents, and they seem to be doing pretty well. Plus, just seeing Tony and Ziva together again, even if they aren’t actually together, makes it all worth it. Between them being parents, the action, and the sexual tension that definitely still seems to be there after all this time, as well as addressing their long-awaited reunion, the NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere had it all and took fans on a roller coaster.

With only three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva streaming, there will be a lot to look forward to in these upcoming episodes. New episodes will be dropping on Thursdays on Paramount+, but the weekly wait will surely be worth it. Fans can also go back and relive Tiva’s origins with all seasons of NCIS also streaming on Paramount+. For now, the first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva are out now.