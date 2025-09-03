‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Season 1, Episode 4 — When and What Time Is It Coming Out?

Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David are coming back this week for their new spinoff, but what does the show’s release schedule look like?

Fans will be treated to the first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva in a little less than 12 hours, but they will have to wait for Episode 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the three-episode premiere, Tony & Ziva will be dropping weekly releases through Oct. 23. This means that the fourth episode, titled “Wedding Crashers,” won’t be premiering until Thursday, Sept. 11 at 3 a.m. ET. That will be the usual time for new episodes of the series to premiere, and even if it might be a pain to stay up until then to watch, it might not be so bad having something to look forward to in the morning, even if it means staying off social media for the time being.

Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 4, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will be reprising their fan-favorite titular roles from NCIS, alongside cast members Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, and James D’Arcy. Produced by CBS Studios, Weatherly and de Pablo serve as executive producers with showrunner John McNamara, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas.

In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the two have been raising their daughter, Tali, together in Paris. After Tony’s security company is attacked, they have to go on the run across Europe, “try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

Play video

While speaking with PopCulture.com, de Pablo shared that working with Weatherly again after over 10 years was “dreamy,” as fans last saw Tony and Ziva together at the beginning of Season 11 in 2013. “There are moments that I just look forward to going to the set every day,” she continued. “It didn’t matter how tired I was because Michael and I are revisiting these characters, but it’s also our baby. We’re executive producers. There’s a lot of unspoken things that we need to sort of manage, and we manage them quietly. We talk to each other, of course, but sometimes there’s not a lot we can do about things because we have to delegate.”

There will be much more to look forward to in upcoming episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, but it all begins with the first three episodes, dropping on Thursday at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount+.