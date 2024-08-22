'NCIS' Stars Have Fears About 'Tony and Ziva' Spinoff, Report Claims

Not everyone is excited about the upcoming NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The Paramount+ series, which will see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their fan-favorite titular characters, kicked off filming in Budapest earlier this summer. While the actors have expressed their excitement, and some of their former NCIS co-stars have also expressed interest in appearing in the series, some stars reportedly have some fears about the spinoff.

"Ratings for the main show have dropped this year, and some of the stars are afraid bringing back Michael in a new format will make their show obsolete," an insider told Life & Style. Weatherly starred on the Mothership series for the first 13 seasons as Tony DiNozzo and after his departure, rumors kept swirling of his possible return. He managed to come back for the Ducky tribute episode in February, which definitely made fans happy. Not long after, the Tiva spinoff was announced. de Pablo, meanwhile, starred as Ziva David from Season 3 through Season 11, returning for a small arc in Season 16 and 17.

(Photo: LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 10: "Ignition"- When a Navy pilot is found dead under strange circumstances, the team (Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly) finds themselves battling a no-nonsense attorney with a hidden agenda, on ÒNCIS, Tuesday Jan.5 (8:00-9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images) - Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Tony & Ziva will see the characters on the run across Europe with their tween daughter Tali after Tony's security company is attacked. It marks the franchise's second international spinoff, following NCIS: Sydney. "They were both tremendously popular characters, and producers hope bringing them back in a new exotic setting will revitalize the franchise," the insider shared. "It's clear the network is concerned the show is sagging. And having Michael and Cote in a new format makes old show cast members worried about job security."

Since NCIS airs on CBS and NCIS: Tony & Ziva will be on Paramount+, there technically isn't any need to worry about one show taking over the other. However, NCIS' viewership has dwindled over the years, which isn't so surprising for a show that's been on for over 20 years. Tony & Ziva gives the franchise the chance to really expand into a new format that could be the new normal years from now and, depending on how it does, could be the blueprint for a new era of NCIS. It is still early, though, and the series hasn't even premiered yet, so it's hard to tell.

On the plus side, there had been rumors that Michael Weatherly and Mark Harmon didn't get along too well, so now, with his own series, the Bull alum is reportedly looking forward to this new opportunity. "Michael doesn't want people to lose their jobs," claimed the insider. "But he likes the idea of proving he doesn't need Mark." Fans will just have to see how NCIS: Tony & Ziva turns out when it premieres on Paramount+ in the near future.