NBC to Air ‘M.I.A.’ Pilot After Peacock Premiere

Peacock’s newest series is making the jump to broadcast.

Deadline reports that a week after drama thriller M.I.A. premieres, the series will have a special telecast on NBC.

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M.I.A. will binge drop its nine-episode first season on Thursday, May 7, on Peacock. The pilot will then air on NBC on Thursday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET. Peacock gave M.I.A., from Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque, a straight-to-series order in 2024. Shannon Gisela stars as Etta Tiger Jonze, with the cast also including Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco, and Marta Milans.

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Per the official description, in M.I.A., “Restless in the Florida Keys, Etta Tiger Jonze dreams of a life in Miami’s glittering, sub-tropical kingdom. When her family’s drug-running business shatters in tragedy, however, Etta embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami’s neon-lit underbelly that will define who she is and what she’s ultimately capable of.”

This is not the first time that a Peacock show has aired on NBC. The Office spinoff The Paper aired on the network in the fall and earlier this year. Additionally, after moving to Peacock, Law & Order: Organized Crime aired its fifth season in full on NBC last fall, bringing back Law & Order Thursdays. It’s a common format that networks and their sister streamers do to get more eyes on a show and to get people to subscribe. NBC airing just the pilot of M.I.A. will surely get people to hop over to the streamer.

Pictured: Shannon Gisela as Etta — (Photo by: Peacock)

Dubuque serves as writer and executive producer alongside showrunner Karen Campbell. Alethea Jones, who directed the first two episodes, also executive produces. Additional directors include Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Marizee Almas Ben Semanoff, and John Dahl. As of now, it’s unknown if additional episodes of M.I.A. will air on NBC, but it can be assumed that just the pilot will be telecast for the time being to bring in more subscribers.

All nine episodes of M.I.A. will premiere on Thursday, May 7, on Peacock. The pilot episode will telecast on NBC on Thursday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET, following the season finales of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. For those wondering if M.I.A. will cut into The Hunting Party, the Melissa Roxburgh-led drama will air its Season 2 finale the previous week.