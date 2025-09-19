New Peacock Series Getting Run on NBC

A new Peacock series is coming to NBC.

After premiering on the NBCUniversal streamer earlier this month, The Office follow-up The Paper will be getting a run on network television.

According to The Streamable, The Paper will make its NBC debut on Monday, Nov. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET, airing weekly. The news is not so surprising, as it was reported in June that the follow-up could be airing on NBC two months after its Peacock debut. Per Variety, as suspected, the series will be paired with sophomore sitcom St. Denis Medical on Mondays. The two will be followed by The Voice and Brilliant Minds.

Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Frei as Mare, Ramona Young as Nicole, Melvin Gregg as Detrick, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola, Alex Edelman as Adam, Eric Rahill as Travis, Oscar Nunez as Oscar — (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK)

“Knowing how much The Office was beloved by a broadcast audience when it aired on NBC, we wanted to give The Paper a similar opportunity to connect,” NBCU Entertainment president of scripted Lisa Katz said in a statement. “One of the strengths of our company is meeting fans where they are by delivering shows across multiple platforms to maximize exposure and engagement.”

All 10 episodes of the new sitcom dropped on Peacock on Sept. 4, but even before it premiered, the streamer renewed The Paper for a second season. The series stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez. In The Paper, the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Pictured: (l-r) Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned — (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK)

While speaking with PopCulture.com, Nuñez, who reprises his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office, said it was a “dream come true” getting to work on the show. He called the experience “wonderful.” Whether or not more Office stars will make appearances in the show is unknown, but a few of them have expressed interest, including Brian Baumgartner, who previously told PopCulture it would “be fun to say hello to Kevin again.”

The Paper is created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, who also serve as showrunners, executive producers, and writers, while Daniels also directed the first episode. The Office (UK) creator Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas also serve as EPs. The Paper is produced by Universal Television. Fans can stream all 10 episodes of The Paper as well as The Office in its entirety, including special “Superfan” episodes on Peacock.