Peacock Releases Premiere Date for Upcoming Series From ‘Ozark’ Creator

Peacock has released the premiere date for Ozark creator Bill Dubuque’s new series.

Crime drama M.I.A. is set to premiere on May 7 on the NBCUniversal streamer.

Per Peacock, the logline for M.I.A. reads, “Restless in the Florida Keys, Etta Tiger Jonze dreams of a life in Miami’s glittering, sub-tropical kingdom. When her family’s drug-running business shatters in tragedy, however, Etta embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami’s neon-lit underbelly that will define who she is and what she’s ultimately capable of.”

M.I.A. — “Orphans” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Gerardo Celasco as Samuel, Maurice Compte as Mateo, Marta Milans as Caroline — (Photo by: Peacock)

The series stars Shannon Gisela, Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco, and Marta Milans. Dubuque created M.I.A. and serves as writer and executive producer alongside showrunner Karen Campbell. Director Alethea Jones is also an EP on the show, which is produced by MRC and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

M.I.A. marks Dubuque’s second series since Ozark that he’s created. In 2025, he created the docuseries Ozark Law, which is in its second season. He also recently penned the script for The Accountant 2, which released in theaters in 2025, as well as an episode of Netflix’s His & Hers. Upcoming, Dubuque is remaining as busy as ever. On top of M.I.A., he has 10 other projects in the works, according to his IMDb, including The Accountant 3.

M.I.A. — “Orphans” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Gerardo Celasco as Samuel, Alberto Guerra as Elias — (Photo by: Peacock)

It was announced in 2024 that M.I.A.had gotten a straight-to-series order at Peacock. Paramount picked up the rights for the series in May, and casting officially completed the following month. The wait has been a long one for the series, and luckily, when M.I.A. drops, there will be no more waiting. It will have a binge model for the episodes, meaning all nine episodes will be available on May 7. If the show is anything like Ozark in terms of quality, there will be a lot to look forward to when it finally premieres.

It’s still a few months away, though, so fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer, but it will be worth it. In the meantime, viewers can always watch Ozark to pass the time and get ready for another likely successful Bill Dubuque series. The year is already starting to fly by, so it might not even feel like May is too far away.