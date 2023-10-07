Canceled Game Show Returns Tonight After Year-Long Hiatus

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's been a long wait, but Name Your Price is finally back. The hit game show, which aired on G4TV before the network's shutdown, returns with a new episode tonight. Name Your Price Season 3, Episode 1, will be streaming live from The Fillmore at Miami Beach with a sold-out crowd in attendance. Karl Jacobs, Quackity, TinaKitten and Ranboo are booked to compete on the episode, with Foolish Gamers set as guest item presenter. As always, Austin Show and Will Neff will host the episode. (A few resale tickets are available if you're trying to attend live at the last minute.)

This will be the first episode of Name Your Price since Oct. 13, 2022. The show was the biggest hit on the revived version of G4TV, the beloved video-game-centric TV network behind Attack of the Show! and Xplay. The price-guessing game show saw notable YouTube/Twitch personalities competing against one another while Austin Show, Neff and item presenter JustaMinx peppered in chaotic comedy bits throughout. This was all done totally live, adding a further element of mayhem.

Season 1 ran for 12 episodes and earned a Season 2 renewal. Name Your Price Season 2 was cut short (seven episodes) when Comcast Spectacor shuttered G4 on Oct. 16, 2022. However, Austin Show worked quickly to secure the rights to continue the program, with Misfits Gaming eventually partnering up to make Season 3 happen.

As of press time, Misfits and Austin Show have announced three live shows to kick off Season 3. Aside from tonight's Miami show, there will also be stops at The Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas (Oct. 29) and Long Beach Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California. (The hosts have also teased a Las Vegas date on their podcast, Fear&, though, they stopped sort of making it official.)

For those unable to attend the Name Your Price Season 3 premiere in Miami, Austin Show will stream the episode live on his Twitch channel at 7 p.m. ET. The host has not confirmed video-on-demand details as of press time, but previous Name Your Price episodes were made available to watch on Twitch and YouTube afterward.