Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Name Your Price Season 3 has hit a speed bump. The rebooted game show's first episode since G4TV's shutdown last year is set to go down on Oct. 7 at The Fillmore at Miami Beach. However, one of the show's celebrity contestants has to bow out due to visa issues. Name Your Price host Austin Show announced on Tuesday that Minecraft/Dream SMP personality TommyInnit will no longer be part of the lineup.

"Unfortunately due to visa delays TommyInnit is unable to make it to Name Your Price Miami," Austin tweeted. "This was a difficult decision [and] was discovered last minute and had no other choice."

The Name Your Price team wasted no time booking a replacement, though. Ranboo, another Twitch streamer, will replace TommyInnit on the lineup. He joins previously announced contestants Karl Jacobs, Quackity and TinaKitten, as well as guest item presenter Foolish Gamers. Ranboo previously competed on Name Your Price Season 2.

This will be the first installment of Name Your Price since Misfits Gaming took over production from the now-shuttered G4TV. This new era includes three live tour stops, the Miami date, a show at The Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas (Oct. 29), and another at Long Beach Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California (Nov. 11). Austin Show and Will Neff will host all stops. (Click here to find tickets to the Name Your Price live tour.)

Misfits Gaming has not revealed a broadcast strategy Name Your Price Season 3. The show's first two seasons originally aired on linear cable/satellite, Pluto TV, Twitch and YouTube. It's also unclear if Season 3's episodes will be livestreamed from the live event venues or if they will be recorded for future uploading. Tickets are available at the show's official website, with attendees being able to expect "90 minutes of fun" for each episode taping, as well as giveaways. VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet with Austin Show, a signed poster and early entry.