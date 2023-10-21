Game Show Host 'Almost Died' After Elevator 'Fell 10 Stories'

Name Your Price co-host Will Neff was stuck in a smoking elevator that plunged 10 stories on Friday night, and he and several other Twitch personalities are lucky to be alive. Neff and the rest of group "almost died" in the mishap, according to Oxillery, one of the other online personalities in the elevator. Neff revealed the ordeal to his X (formerly Twitter) followers on Friday night alongside a selfie with the relieved-but-shaken group, which also included Marche, Emma Mei-Li, DerpDream and Jhervis.

"We Just fell 10 stories in a elevator that started smoking and then was stuck for 5 minutes on the 26 floor," Neff wrote. "I made peace with my creator and now I'm ready to drink."

Mei-Li wrote, "For real my life flashed before my eyes but glad we're ok. Be careful out there [people.]"

Jhervis added that she was "still shaken" and classified the situation as the "scariest experience" of her life. Oxillery wrote that she "almost died in an elevator" and quipped that she was about to text her ex as a result.

No members of the group disclosed what building the incident occurred in. While the creators are in Las Vegas for TwitchCon, Neff, who was also a host of G4's Attack of the Show! and Hey, Donna!, clarified to editor Ostonox that he's not sure Twitch is liable for this situation. He also described feeling "scared" and frozen as it was happening. It's unclear if the group will be seeking any sort of legal action against the facility for their ordeal.

Neff and company have not talked more about the elevator plunge on social media yet. It's unclear if Neff will detail the nightmare experience on the next episode of Fear&, the podcast he co-hosts with Hasan Piker, Austin Show and QTCinderella. As of press time, Neff was still set to co-host a live episode of Name Your Price at TwitchCon on Saturday at 2 p.m. local time.