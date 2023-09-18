'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal' Season 2 Trailer Revealed by Netflix

Netflix is going back to the fateful night of June 7, 2021, when convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and his son Paul. This week, the streamer is dropping the second season of its hit true crime series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, with the first trailer now released, delving deeper into the story of the respected lawyer-turned-murderer.

The three-episode second season is set to debut on Sept. 20 and "will feature first-hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders, giving more insight than ever into that deadly night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now," according to the season's official synopsis. Included in the series will be Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson (Former Murdaugh Family Housekeeper) and Mushelle 'Shelly' Smith (Caregiver for Libby Murdaugh) – who became some of the most powerful witnesses at the trial – Curtis Edward Smith (aka Cousin Eddie), and Gwen Generette, one of the trial's jurors. Morgan Doughty, Paul's ex-girlfriend, Anthony Cook, Paul's friend, and Valerie Bauerlein, Wall Street Journal reporter, also return.

"The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina's most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light," the synopsis continues.

Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney, was accused of the murders of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, in 2021. In March, he was found guilty for shooting his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He currently still faces at least 99 financial-related crimes across 19 different indictments tied to stealing and embezzling from his law clients over several years.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 is directed by Michael Gasparro and executive produced by Julia Willoughby Nason. All three episodes of the season will be available to stream on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.